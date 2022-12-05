Kimberly Guilfoyle said she loves doing laundry and making Donald Trump Jr. coffee in the morning





Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle in Atlanta, Georgia. John Bazemore/AP

Kimberly Guilfoyle has called herself very “traditional” in her relationship with Donald Trump Jr.

The former Fox News host said in an interview that she enjoyed “making sure he had everything he needed.”

The couple started dating in 2018 after their divorce from wife Vanessa Trump.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, has said she’s been very “traditional” about her relationship in a new interview with a Florida magazine.

“I love taking care of Don, like I watched my mom lovingly take care of my dad,” Guilfoyle told Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine. “I go out of my way to make sure he has everything he needs to make coffee in the morning, cook our favorite meals, do our family’s laundry and take care of our home.”

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, began dating Trump after his divorce from ex-wife Vanessa Trump in 2018.

Guilfoyle told the magazine she said they had known each other for years before they became a couple. She said there were “sparks” on their first date, and they’ve been together ever since.

“We are similar in many ways and we complement each other beautifully in other ways, a real yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit,” she said.

The couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 but didn’t go public with the engagement until January 2022.

“Don loves that I’m traditional yet fiercely independent. We’re partners on this incredible journey they call life, and I love it!” she says.

She also said she respects Don Jr.’s “fearless courage” and that he is “really fearless.”

Guilfoyle told the interviewee that the couple moved to Palm Beach to be closer to Trump’s extended family. About why they moved, she said, “And, of course, President Trump, Melania and Barron are in Palm Beach at their beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle attends a campaign event for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey on October 22, 2018 in Inwood, West Virginia. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Guilfoyle was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom when the Democrat was mayor of San Francisco. She has a child from her second marriage to furniture heir Eric Villency.

After leaving Fox News in June 2018, likely over sexual harassment allegations, according to The New Yorker, the anchor reshaped herself as a conservative influencer for legions of Trump supporters.

Guilfoyle was reportedly considered for the job of White House press secretary in 2016 and later became an adviser to former President Donald Trump during his 2020 campaign.

Read the original article on Business Insider

