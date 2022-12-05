Jokowi visits Cianjur and ensures the start of the reconstruction of buildings affected by the earthquake





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or Jokowi returned to visit earthquake affected areas in Cianjur Regency, West Java Province on Monday (5/12/2022). He wants to make sure that the process of rebuilding buildings affected by the earthquake begins. In addition, Jokowi also ensured that humanitarian aid reached all victims affected by the earthquake. Based on a press release from the presidential secretariat, Jokowi plans to visit a number of points during this visit. From the Disaster Management Station to several other places affected by the Cianjur earthquake. Next, Jokowi will inspect the site for the construction of a special anti-seismic house RISHA (Simple Healthy Instant House) for the disaster communities of Cianjur Regency. After making the visit, the head of state will return to Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, in the afternoon. During this visit, Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Head of the Agency National Disaster Mitigation Suharyanto. Previously, President Jokowi was expected to hand over funds directly to repair residents’ houses damaged by the Cianjur earthquake on Monday, December 5, 2022. For the first stage, a total of 8,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this aid. “Compensation later, God willing, on Monday the President will hand over direct assistance for home repairs, starting with light, moderate and severe (damaged) homes,” said the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Muhadjir Effendy culture at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta. , Thursday (1/12/2022). “Those that have been verified for this first group are approximately 8,000 who will be handed over directly by the president,” he continued. **Liputan6.com and BAZNAS are working together to strengthen solidarity by inviting the people of Indonesia to donate for the victims of the Cianjur earthquake by transferring to the account: 1. BSI 900.0055.740 in the name of BAZNAS (National Amil Zakat Agency)2. BCA 686.073.7777 in the name of BAZNAS (National Amil Zakat Agency)

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said that currently the remaining 24 earthquake victims are being treated at Sayang Hospital in Cianjur Regency. He said that some of the patients who were victims of the Cianjur earthquake were sent home and some who were seriously injured were referred to their homes…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5144542/jokowi-kunjungi-cianjur-pastikan-rekonstruksi-bangunan-terdampak-gempa-dimulai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos