Gujarat Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Gujarat Round 2 Prime Minister Votes, Chief Minister Among Candidates: 10 Facts





Gujarat Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will vote in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad:

The people of Gujarat are voting today in the second and final phase of the assembly election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel voted in Ahmedabad. Here are 10 points about the elections in Gujarat: The first phase of elections in Gujarat saw low turnout, prompting the electoral commission to criticize voters in Gujarat for “urban apathy”. The voting body called on people to vote in the final round. Apart from the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah will also vote today in Ahmedabad. The second phase covers 93 seats in the central and northern districts of Gujarat. About 833 candidates are in the running. Ahmedabad, which has 16 city seats, is crucial for the BJP. The party has dominated the region in elections since 1990. Congress had improved its tally to four seats in the last election from two in 2012 in Ahmedabad. This time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates for all 16 seats, making it an interesting fight. In the Muslim-dominated seat of Jamalpur Khadia in Ahmedabad, the entry of AIMIM by Asaduddin Owaisi could upset the Congress, as AIMIM candidate Sabir Kabliwala is a former congressman who fought as independent in 2012, resulting in a victory for the BJP as it cut Congress votes. The BJP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP are vying for the 93 seats. Congress is vying for 90 seats and its partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has fielded candidates for two seats. Some of the key seats in the second phase are Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad, from where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is vying; Viramgam, also in Ahmedabad, from where leader Patidar Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP ticket, and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the BJP candidate. Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is running for Congress from Vadgam headquarters in Banaskantha district, and Gujarat Assembly Opposition Leader Sukhram Rathva is running for Congress from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district. Some 2.51 million people can vote in the second phase. Of these, 5.96 lakh voters belong to the age bracket of 18-19 years, according to the Election Commission. The votes will be counted on December 8. Post a comment

