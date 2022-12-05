Security, development are mutually reinforcing – Opinion

LI MIN/CHINA DAILY



In 2022, many “black swan” events have occurred, including the resignation of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss as British Prime Ministers, the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the collapse of the Sri Lankan economy. Add to that the scorching heat waves, devastating floods and other extreme weather events and you get a picture of the troubled international situation.

Additionally, cross-Strait relations are at an all-time low due to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reckless visit to Taiwan on August 2, and the US is trying to stir up trouble. between China and its neighbours.

On the other hand, “gray rhinoceros” events such as record inflation in the United States, the energy crisis in Europe, and the food shortage in the world jeopardize global security. Thus, US hegemony, along with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, should be blamed for the erosion of global security.

The United States has used the decoupling of global industry and supply chains from other countries, particularly China, to impede its development in high-tech and other areas, at the cost of seriously disrupt the normal world economic and trade order and consensus on cooperation and peace. , which have led to a rise in extremism, populism and trade protectionism. Peace and development have thus been undermined.

Washington has also militarized the international financial system by launching, in partnership with the European Union, a “financial bomb” on Russia. It not only froze and confiscated Russia’s foreign exchange reserves and private property, but also excluded certain Russian banks and other entities from the payment system of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications. Moreover, the United States is using its global financial hegemony more aggressively to seek greater strategic competitive advantages.

The world is facing a series of crises. But instead of helping form a global front to overcome them, the United States forced European countries to suspend energy imports from Russia, sending oil and gas prices skyrocketing. , threatening people’s livelihoods. The repercussions of the resulting energy and food crises have hit small and medium-sized economies the most. As a result, economies such as Sri Lanka were the first to collapse.

The energy crisis facing Europe due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is far from over. Europe’s ability to survive this winter without shutting down some of its industries depends on Russia’s ability to continue supplying gas to European countries.

Moreover, a stronger dollar, thanks to the blatant violation of economic rules by the United States to raise interest rates, causes serious inflation in the world. And many developing countries are facing economic recession, hyperinflation, sovereign debt crisis, or a combination of the three, which means more economies could collapse like Sri Lanka’s.

In the future, the world could enter a high-risk era with frequent crises such as pandemics, inflation, recession, famines, worsening climate crisis, eurozone public debt, risk of nuclear war and rising populism. .

Therefore, in 2023, China should be more strategically prepared to deal with any emerging crisis. The report delivered to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October highlighted security concerns. That is why security should and will be given more importance in the future.

China should coordinate its development and security policies, implement the comprehensive concept of national security, take global security initiatives, and adhere to multilateralism and win-win cooperation to create an environment conducive to national rejuvenation. Chinese.

It should also implement the general idea of ​​coordinating global development and security. Economic achievements should be used to strengthen national security, and strengthened national security should be used to create internal and external security environments conducive to economic development, thereby forming a virtuous circle of providing security through development and promoting development through security.

In addition, China should optimize the high-level design and quickly build a new security model consistent with the “dual circulation” development paradigm, strengthen its centralized, unified and effective national security leadership, improve the mechanism comprehensive national security risk analysis and emergency response system, and prevent small risks from turning into major risks and external risks from harming national development.

The country should also promote global security governance and take steps to increase its voice in international forums and organizations.

Affected by the relative decline of the West, the global order is becoming increasingly unsustainable due to the fragmented global governance system and the diverse demands of countries. The US-led West is not only unable to cope with global challenges, but it is also the source of many problems. The frequent emergence of pandemics, food, energy and commodity crises shows that the existing world order needs to be improved.

China has already pledged to help build a community with a shared future for mankind and create a common global security network. But to achieve these goals, China needs to make full use of its comprehensive national strength, set achievable financial, technological and industrial standards, and build an international security network conducive to the development of the country and the world.

The author is vice president of the Chinese Institutes of Contemporary International Relations. Opinions do not necessarily represent those of China Daily.

