Shake! MBS will meet Xi Jinping, what is Arab-Chinese?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Crown Prince and Prime Minister (PM) of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) are due to meet on Tuesday (6/12/2022). This came as Riyadh experienced deteriorating relations with China’s rival, the United States (US). In the report Reuters, Xi himself will meet the personality also known as MBS during the China-Arab summit. Besides the Saudis, leaders from countries in the Middle East and North Africa will also be present. Analysts believe this step was taken by MBS to navigate a polarized world order. It is also believed that the Saudis have assessed China as a necessary partner in this polarized global situation. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Riyadh works according to a strategic calculation which must accommodate Beijing, because it is now an essential economic partner,” said the head of Middle East and North Africa research at Eurasia Group, Ayham Kamel, quoted Monday. So far, the Saudis have continued to deepen their ties with China. The petrodollar country continues to be a major oil exporter to Beijing. China also pressured the Saudis. It accepts the yuan as a trading currency. On the other hand, relations between the Saudis and the United States began to deteriorate when US President Joe Biden accused MBS of being behind the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Then, relations between the two countries heated up when MBS refused Washington’s request to increase oil production. If the United States remains the partner of choice of the Gulf countries in terms of security, Riyadh has drawn up a foreign policy in the service of the transformation of its national economy, in particular with the world which is turning away from oil. “There is of course a risk that expanding relations with China will backfire and lead to a (further) split in US-Saudi relations…but MBS is certainly not pursuing this out of spite,” he said. Kamel said. Citing data from the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies in Germany, jthe amount of cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia will reach 65 billion US dollars (975 trillion rupees) in 2020. With the United States and Saudi Arabia, it is only 20 billion US dollars ( 300 trillion rupees). China is already a major player in major projects in the Middle East. Such as in the Jeddah-Madinah high-speed train project as well as the Ras Al-Khair maritime complex. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Putin calls Saudi crown prince, flirts with Biden? (sef/sef)



