PM Modi thanks Biden and Macron for supporting India’s G-20 Presidency





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his American, French and Japanese counterparts for their support for India as New Delhi assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. Responding to US President Joe Biden’s congratulatory message for India, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Thank you @POTUS. Your valuable support will be a source of strength for India’s G-20 Presidency. It is important that we work all together to build a better planet.” Earlier, Biden said in his tweet that the United States stands with India and Prime Minister Modi during the G-20 presidency. He also said that India and the United States together will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling common challenges such as the climate, energy and food crises. Prime Minister Modi also thanked other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron. Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet: “Thank you my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to consulting with you closely during India’s G20 Presidency as we strive to bring global attention to the issues that affect humanity as a whole.”

“Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global welfare and I am confident that the world will continue to learn from Japan’s successes on various fronts. @kishida230,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted in response to the congratulatory message. of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. . Meanwhile, on Sunday, the G20 Sherpa meeting kicked off with a panel discussion on accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The formal Sherpa talks will be spread over five sessions and will be held on December 5-6. During a panel discussion at the Udaipur G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant said India believes every crisis is an opportunity. “There are challenges of geopolitical crisis in Europe, broken supply chains, climate action crisis, poverty, inflation and slowing global growth. In the midst of such a crisis, India takes over the G20 Presidency, we believe that every crisis is an opportunity,” Kant said at the first G20 side event, “Transforming Lives: Accelerating the Implementation of the SDGs – A Panel Discussion.” He further said that when there is a surge in inflation and a slowdown in global growth, India not only takes the G20 presidency but also rolls out its own agenda. “Until now we received agendas from the developed world, this is the first time we set our own agenda, and we will say that we are the mother of democracy,” Kant said. In an off-the-record media interaction, Kant further underlined how India played an important role in Bali as a tightrope walker in the statement and focused on economic issues, not geopolitics. “In Bali, India played a very important role as a balancing act in the communiqué where we focused on economic issues and not geopolitics. Everyone accepted that, including Russia and China. part of this release,” he said. Kant said India takes over the G20 presidency in times of crisis and the responsibility is a huge honor.

“India takes over the G20 Presidency in times of crisis. But we believe that every crisis is a huge opportunity and in fact, leadership is about finding innovative solutions in the midst of crisis. And therefore, we strongly believe that we should really step up the pace of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. And that’s why today’s discussion kicks off… I think this responsibility is a huge honour,” he added.

The G20 is the most important grouping, like the UN, where reaching consensus can be difficult. It was institutionalized in 2008 after starting in 1999.

