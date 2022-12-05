Eliminating the Mistake: Extending the Bajwas’ Term as Pak Army Leader Was a Mistake, Says Imran





Opening up on Qamar Javed Bajwa, who recently retired as Pakistan’s army chief, for the first time, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview with a Pakistani news channel , exclusively accessible by CNN-News18, that his decision to extend Bajwa’s term was a mistake, Khan admitted that trusting Bajwa has proven to be his greatest weakness.

Bajwa’s claim of neutrality was absolutely false, he said, revealing that Bajwa had started a meeting with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after being granted an extension.

Khan said: Never before have I seen a man play double games with everyone like Bajwa did.”

We received different signals that they claimed to be neutral and assured that they wanted continuity, while in the background a conspiracy was unfolding. It was a mistake to give Bajwa an extension, he said.

Khan said extensions should not be granted in the military, but the situation was different and we had no other choice.

He also said that a message was sent to the new military establishment and that President Arif Alvi also delivered his message. What has happened in the past seven months? Did the party crash? Today we have support that no party has ever had in history. Even Bhutto did not have the support we have today, he claimed.

GIVE THE DATE OF THE ELECTIONS

Khan warned on Friday that he would dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by his party if the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not sit down for talks and announce election dates. general.

Khan, 70, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced last week that his lawmakers would resign from provincial assemblies as he withdrew a threat to march on the capital Islamabad saying it would lead to destruction .

In a speech to the Punjab Parliamentary Party on Friday, Khan said: Considering all this, I have decided either this will happen or they will sit with us. [and decide a date for the polls or] imagine there will be elections in almost 66% of Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab if we dissolve the assemblies. All these 12-13 sitting PDM parties will be eliminated in the elections, then the government will be frozen [if we dissolve the assemblies]said the former prime minister.

He reiterated that either they can sit with us and talk, give us a date for the general election [] or else we will dissolve our assemblies.

Khans PTI is in power in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. However, the party has not yet announced a date for the dissolution of the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition has threatened to impose the power of governors in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Interior Minister Rana Sanullah, however, gave a cautious welcome to the Khans’ offer for talks. When politicians are tighter, problems are solved,” Sanullah said. Khan used to say it was better for me to die than sit with the government for talks. There is change in him. Our government still believes in talks,” he added. .

Khan, the former cricketer-turned-politician, who was ousted as prime minister in April this year after a no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly, is seeking to hold a new general election in Pakistan.

The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

With PTI inputs

