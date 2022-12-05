Why a distracted Russia points to an unstable future for Syria





Mr Erdogan apparently feels comfortable enough with his increased influence to declare that his Syrian offensive would begin at the most opportune moment – leading observers to wonder if he was simply seeking to rally his nationalist base ahead of the elections in next June, which should be close fought. In contrast, the United States, Russia and the Syrian government offered relatively mixed rebuffs. The United States, which supports the SDF in the northeast, “urged immediate de-escalation”, warning that the Turkish airstrikes “directly threaten the safety of approximately 1,000 American troops stationed in Syria”. Amid reports that more than a dozen Syrian soldiers were killed in Turkish strikes last week, Ayman Sousan, Syria’s deputy foreign minister, called Turkey’s escalation unacceptable but called for “cooperation”. He was speaking at a meeting of Turkish, Syrian, Iranian and Russian officials in Kazakhstan, where Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, also called on Turkey to show restraint. With its forces bogged down in Ukraine, Russia has likely reduced its Syrian deployment from two or more battalions to at least 1,200 troops, Western diplomats and an Israeli official told The New York Times recently. That leaves Damascus feeling exposed, according to a Syrian Foreign Ministry official. Turkey’s willingness to launch a military offensive is opportunistic and mainly due to Russia’s indifference towards Ukraine, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.

