Gujarat Assembly Election Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi votes in Ranip; 4.75% registered voter turnout up to 9 a.m.





Voters wait to vote in a voting booth in Limbdi, Surendranagar. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The 2022 Gujarat Assembly election was defined by the sustained and high-tension campaign of the ruling BJP and the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which began with their respective top leaders engaging with the electorate almost eight months before the elections, and the perceived absence of such a campaign by the main opposition Congress, which has indicated the stakes placed by these parties on this election. With the stage set for the second and final phase of voting on December 5, for the BJP, Gujarat polls would be an indicator of Assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2023 ahead of the 2024 elections. in Lok Sabha, says a senior party leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the laying of the foundation stone and the inauguration of several development projects, at Banas Dairy Sankul, Diyodar, in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI, file) Gujarat’s cash-rich dairy cooperatives are likely to have a big impact on nearly 50 percent of the 93 seats earmarked for the second phase of the state assembly elections on December 5. These cooperatives, previously led by Congress-aligned officials, are now controlled by leaders affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Banas Dairy in Banaskantha district, which is the largest dairy cooperative in Gujarat, and four other leading cooperative dairies in Mehsana, Anand, Sabarkantha and Panchmahal districts together account for 75% of the total 280 lakh liters of milk procured daily by the GCMMF. Billboards to encourage voting at a junction in the city of Ahmedabad. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Observing that urban voter apathy continues across the country as evidenced by Shimla in Surat, the two states that went to the Assembly polls in this round, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday called Gujarat voters to turn out in large numbers. in the second phase of voting on Monday to compensate for the low voting rate in the first phase. The call from ECIs came in the wake of low turnout in the 89-seat urban constituencies that voted in the first phase on Thursday. 93 constituencies will vote in the second phase on Monday. (Left to right) BJP’s Kirit Patel, AAP’s Urvish Patel and Congress’ Arvind Patel. The nondescript small town of Unjha in the Mehsana district of northern Gujarat, located in the center of the eponymous assembly constituency, is popularly known as the spice capital of Asia. A stronghold of the BJP for decades, it had become a trouble spot for the Saffron party in the 2017 assembly elections as it was one of the flashpoints of the Patidar quota agitation led by Hardik Patel in 2015 . This time, with the pendulum seemingly swinging back to the BJP, the constituency is set to witness a three-pronged battle in the ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering what has so far now was a straight line. battle between traditional rivals Congress and BJP. The second phase campaign ended Saturday evening at 5 p.m. BJP leader CR Patil said on Sunday that the party will break all previous records in Assembly polls to retain power. On the other hand, Gujarat Congress official Raghu Sharma cited the voting pattern of the first phase on December 1 to assert that he will form the next government.

