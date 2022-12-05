After dinner with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, Trump 2024 could be dead on arrival





A growing number of Republican Party politicians have spoken out against former President Donald Trump following his decision to have dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, a notorious white nationalist, at Mar-a-Lago two days before Thanksgiving and with Ye, the formerly known rapper. like Kanye West.

The dinner invitation was apparently extended to Ye, who has been busy burning many bridges lately making increasingly harmful anti-Semitic remarks, and who, in the days following his release at Mar-a-Lago , went on The Alex Jones Show to double down on his vile politics with sympathetic words for Adolf Hitler. Ye brought Fuentes, his fellow Hitler sympathizer, with him, and Trump voluntarily let him into his abode.

This week, former Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and a host of other congressional figures and governors have all sought to distance themselves from Trump’s decision to dine with two shameless purveyors of anti-Semitism.

Perhaps more than at any time since the 2016 primary season, in which Trump won against a host of more traditional Republicans, following the non-existent red wave of 2022, normal GOPers are trying to take back the party control to Trump. and its growing chorus of support on the far right. The Trump dinner with Ye and Fuentes provided them with the perfect opportunity.

Trump was reportedly surprised by the backlash according to the Washington Post, and argued the controversy was about to explode, telling advisers I think he is dying out.

Related story

Trump claimed he “didn’t know” who Fuentes was before the meeting and refused to denounce his anti-Semitic views.

But the backlash has continued and spread to include a growing number of Republicans who, until recently, were content to keep their heads down and ignore Trump’s litany of offensive comments and actions. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has denounced Trump for encouraging extremism. Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro bullied the ex-president on Twitter for having dinner with two well-known anti-Semites. Even new Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long been one of Trump’s staunchest allies on the world stage, called the dinner wrong and inappropriate, as the New York Post reported, until recently one of the ex-president’s biggest media cheerleaders.

There was an element of the absurd in the meeting that sparked this unprecedented reaction, something Lewis Carrolls Mad Hatters Tea Party: Ye, had, by sending a series of poisonous anti-Semitic tweets, spent the recent past burning bridges that he was left with the general public and the company US Now, while having dinner with his discredited former partner, he apparently announced at the dinner table that he was running for president and that he wanted Trump be his running mate.

Trump, who himself had declared his presidential bid a week earlier in a sickening self-referential parody of a statesman’s speech, allegedly popped a joint and started yelling it was a bad idea. and that Ye should tell his followers to all vote for Trump. Ye lambasted Trump for not doing more to help those arrested for their role in the Jan. 6 uprising. Trump responded by attacking Yes’ ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Fuentes, who had been brought in as one of Yes’s guests, must have thought he had entered into chaos. Perhaps he was wondering if he should take shelter soon, with his eccentric dining companions tossing their plates of food at each other like a scene from a Marx Brothers movie. It was certainly not beyond the limits of the possible. After all, Trump had a track record in that department; Cassidy Hutchison’s testimony to the Jan. 6 congressional committee hearings painted a devastating portrait of an emotionally out-of-control president prone to childish tantrums that at times forced him to throw his lunches on the walls of the White House .

As it happened, no food crossed the patio and the diners went back to the serious business of alternately flattering and insulting each other. Amid the chaos, Fuentes, the young provocateur who revels in owning the libs by denying the Holocaust, embracing the Great Replacement theory and organizing white nationalist conferences, and who, according to the Guardian, was present at the neo-Nazi rally of Charlottesville in 2017 apparently managed to win Trump’s approval. Trump’s aides later told reporters he was somewhat smitten with Fuentes, impressed by the young man’s knowledge of all-Trumpworld, and his sycophantic whispering that Trump was his hero.

After the meal, Trump claimed he didn’t know who Fuentes was, but said he had a nice dinner with Ye, who expressed no anti-Semitism, as if managing to make an entire meal without uttering a single anti-Semitic comment deserved, in a way, credit. badge and who was in Trump’s good books for saying nice things about him on Fox TV. The exact quote from the twice-impeached ex-presidents, in a statement published on Truth Social a few days later in an ill-fated effort to defuse the growing outcry over his choice of dinner companions, is a classic study in dishonesty and dishonesty. self-absorption. “Anyway, we got on very well, he expressed no anti-Semitism and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me about Tucker Carlson. Why wouldn’t I agree to meet you? Besides, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

Believe it, and I’ve got a really cool Brooklyn Bridge I’d like to sell you.

Fuentes is a notorious alt-right superstar. He was a prominent figure in the January 6 insurrection; he has spent years using his YouTube platform to promote Trump, MAGA and the various conspiracy theories espoused by Trump’s far-right base; he is dating troll king Alex Jones, as detailed in the subpoena sent to him by the January 6 congressional committee. It’s about as likely that Trump never heard of Fuentes as Trump never heard of Steve Bannon.

Five days after dinner, when everyone from conservative commentator Ben Shapiro to Mike Pence denounced the meeting, but as Trump apparently feared alienating his base by walking away from Fuentes, the young fascist overturned the situation of his former host. Perhaps deciding to twist the knife in Trumps before number 45 finally backfires, Fuentes took to Telegram to tell his supporters they need to dream bigger than Trump in 2024 and opt for a candidate. different.

So much for gratitude. Here’s Trump, opening the munificence of his Mar-a-Lago pantry to his neo-Nazi guest, and the little bastard doesn’t even have the grace to put on his Trump 2024 Revenge Tour sweatshirt.

Poor Trumpty Dumpty, as the New York Post dubbed him after the red wave evaporated last November 8. Nothing is going well for him these days. Mitt Romney, with obvious delight, took to calling the ex-president a gargoyle following the Trump-Ye-Fuentes tte-a-tte-a-tte revelations. Mitch McConnell avoided mentioning Trump directly, but, as explained by Fox News which is now pushing Ron DeSantis as the 2024 candidate, he said anyone who shared a table with Ye and Fuentes was very unlikely to be elected. president in 2024.

Kevin McCarthy sat and squirmed for a week, trying to ignore the growing fury, before trying to split the difference. He ended up convicting Fuentes, while claiming, without any evidence, that Trump himself had denounced his guest. Such are the twisted pretzel nonsense, the rites of humiliation, that McCarthy finds himself spouting in his unworthy efforts to woo members of the MAGA Congress for the votes to be elected Speaker of the House.

Even Mike Pence, who has so far mustered only the courage and semi-solid spine to call Trump reckless for siding with the January 6 rioters chanting Hang Mike Pence, said Trump had was wrong to have dinner with Ye and Fuentes, and that he should apologize unconditionally. Given Trump’s utter inability to apologize for anything, it’s about as likely that, say, the gangster president will go on live TV and admit he was wrong to incite an armed, insurgent mob trying to hunt down and lynch the vice president.

Ron DeSantis, himself accustomed to extremist stunts – witnessing his shocking exploitation of undocumented migrants he shipped from Texas, via Florida, to Marthas Vineyard to prove a political point earlier this year – said nothing on the controversy. But the Florida governor who is shaping up to be Trump’s main rival heading into the primary season is surely chuckling with glee at how Trump’s You Need to Elect Me Again campaign is going. Saying nothing is probably a pretty smart policy. After all, why would DeSantis choose to get involved in this particular scandal when Trump, dining with neo-Nazis, is doing such an admirable job of self-sabotage all by himself?

