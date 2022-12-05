Hu Jintao: Jiang Zemin’s death strengthens Chinese President Xi Jinping’s standing in the CCP. here’s how





Jiang Zemin’s disappearance has reduced the number of voices within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) who might express views contrary to those of Xi Jinping, strengthening the Chinese president’s authoritarian rule within the CCP, according to Nikkei Asia. Jiang Zemin has died aged 96 from leukemia and multiple organ failure, according to a statement from the Chinese Communist Party. Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin came to power after the Tiananmen Square protests. Jiang ruled China in the 1990s, overseeing the country’s transition to a market economy. Jiang and Zeng Qinghong, a close friend and former vice president, helped Xi become party leader a decade ago. Jiang and his followers were in conflict with President Hu Jintao’s Communist Youth League leadership party. Hu had hoped that Li Keqiang, the current Chinese premier, would succeed him. According to Nikkei Asia, Jiang’s group backed Xi because he had no clear candidate.

Major protests that rocked China Major protests that rocked China people get up Xi Jinping's government is witnessing protests against its strict Covid-19 rules. China's protests Protests are quite rare in China, but some of them have deeply shaken the country. Covid-19 events Seas of people have gathered to protest against Xi Jinping's government, to protest the strict lockdowns in the country. Sitong Brige protest On October 13, 2022, a protester demonstrated against CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping, which won support from around the world. Jiang and Zeng intended to retain control over the choices through Xi. However, Xi began to undermine many of Jiang's achievements. Following his takeover of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi launched an extensive anti-corruption campaign that resulted in the dismissal of one member of Jiang's faction after another. He consolidated in his hands the authority distributed among the leading personalities of the party. Xi, the all-powerful general secretary of the Communist Party of China, now has direct authority over all critical areas of power, including the military, judiciary, police, propaganda and foreign policy.

He was a Chinese politician who served as general secretary of the Communist Party of China from 1989 to 2002. What did Jiang Zemin represent?

Jiang was a fundamental third-generation leader of China, one of the four main leaders, along with Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping and Xi Jinping.

