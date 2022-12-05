President observes impact of earthquake at Islamic boarding school Darul Falah Cianjur





President Joko Widodo inspects Islamic boarding school in Darul Falah (Ponpes), Jambudipa village, Warungkondang district, Cianjur regency, during his working visit to West Java province, Monday, December 5, 2022. The boarding school Islamic is one of the educational institutions in Cianjur Regency which was recently affected by the earthquake. Arrived around 09:55 WIB, the President accompanied by the President of the Islamic Boarding School Foundation Darul Falah KHM Choirul Anam immediately inspected a number of rooms affected by the earthquake, starting with the mosque, the student dormitories, the kitchens, to the house of the clerk. Apart from this, the President also hailed and distributed aid to students and refugees around the Islamic boarding school. Darul Falah Islamic Boarding School Foundation Chairman KHM Choirul Anam in a separate statement hopes that some of the damage caused to the Islamic boarding school building by the earthquake some time ago can be repaired immediately. One of them is the Jami ‘Uswatun Hasanah Mosque, which is the first mosque in the village of Jambudipa and the only mosque used by local residents to perform Friday prayers. “Besides repairing the kiai house as well as the mosque as it is the only jami mosque used for Friday prayers in these two RWs,” KHM Choirul Anam said. Kiai Choirul Anam also hopes that President Jokowi’s visit to Islamic Boarding School will bring real benefits and blessings to Islamic Boarding School and people around Darul Falah Islamic Boarding School. Apart from that, Kyai Choirul Anam also requested it trauma healing for refugees, children and adults. “With a bit of luck recovery after the earthquake it was quickly over and what is no less important is trauma healing, not only for children but for adults, it is also important because aftershocks are still happening and people are very scared to be at home and even we at the mosque dare not stay too long. I hope it ends soon,” he said. Also accompanying the President in this review, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Head of BNPB Suharyanto, Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul Ulum and Regent of Cianjur Herman Suherman.

