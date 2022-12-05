Relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States are fractured, Mohammed bin Salman and Xi Jinping harden





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will host Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit on Tuesday (6/12/2022) at a time when Saudi Arabia and the United States are fractured. Photo/REUTERS

Riyadh – Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman prepares to welcome the president who is also the leader of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping . The communist leader is due to visit the Saudi kingdom on Tuesday (6/12/2022). – Crown Prince of Saudi Arabiaprepares to welcome the president who is also the leader of the Communist Party of China. The communist leader is due to visit the Saudi kingdom on Tuesday (6/12/2022). Analysts say Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s closeness to Xi Jinping, which comes at a time when relations between Washington and Riyadh are fractured, signals Riyadh’s determination to navigate a polarized world order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies. Rule In fact the oil-rich country returned to the world stage after the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which damaged Saudi-US relations. He has also infuriated the United States with the kingdom’s energy policies, while defying pressure from Washington to help isolate Russia. Also Read: US: Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman safe from Khashoggi murder case In a show of strength as the future leader of the Arab world, Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also bring together leaders from the Middle East and North Africa for a China-Arab summit during President Xi Jinping’s visit from tomorrow. “Riyadh is working according to a strategic calculation that must accommodate Beijing, because it is now an indispensable economic partner,” said Ayham Kamel, head of the Middle East and North Africa at Eurasia Group, quoted. ReutersMonday (5/12/2022). Analysts say while the United States remains the partner of choice for the Gulf states that depend on it for their security, Riyadh is charting a foreign policy in service of transforming its domestic economy as the world moves away from Saudi Arabia’s vital hydrocarbons. . “Of course, there is a risk that expanding relations with China will backfire and lead to a (further) breakdown in US-Saudi relations…but MBS is certainly not pursuing this out of spite,” Kamel said. Xi’s visit comes at a time when US-Saudi relations are at an all-time low as uncertainty weighs on global energy markets, the West imposes price caps on Russian oil and as Washington watches closely China’s growing influence in the Middle East.

