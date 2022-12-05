Trump news today – live: Donald Trump called a danger to democracy after calling for the termination of the constitution





Former President Donald Trump faced strong condemnation on Sunday after calling for the termination of parts of the US constitution in order to void the 2020 election, with a senior Democrat calling it a danger to our democracy.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, Mr. Trump wrote, as he repeated his previously debunked claims of voter fraud. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

It calls for an end to American constitutional democracy, said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. It is out of control and a danger to our democracy.

The twice-impeached president’s comments drew bipartisan condemnation, with Republican Representative Mike Turner also vehemently disagreeing with his remarks.

There is a political process that needs to move forward before someone is a frontrunner or someone is even the party candidate, he said. I believe people will definitely take a statement like this into consideration when evaluating a candidate.

Republican Representative Mike Turner said he vehemently disagrees and absolutely condemns Donald Trump’s remarks calling for the termination of parts of the constitution due to his baseless claims that the 2020 election had been stolen.

Criticizing Mr Trump, he said the former leader’s comments should be a factor when Republicans decide who should lead their party in 2024.

Senior House Intelligence Committee Representative Mike Turner speaks during a press conference with members of the House Intelligence Committee at the United States Capitol on August 12, 2022 in Washington, DC

(Getty Images)

There is a political process that needs to move forward before anyone is a frontrunner or anyone is even the party’s nominee, Mr Turner said.

I believe people will definitely take a statement like this into consideration when evaluating a candidate.

Slamming Donald Trump for his disregard for the rules contained in the constitution, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called him a danger to American democracy.

It calls for an end to constitutional democracy in the Americas, Schumer said. It is out of control and a danger to our democracy.

Former President Donald Trump has been reprimanded after calling for the termination of parts of the constitution for his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Mr Trump, who last month announced he was running for president again, made the statement over the weekend on his Truth social media platform.

Hakeem Jeffries holds a press conference after being elected leader of the 118th Congress by the House Democratic caucus at the US Capitol Visitors Center on November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC

(Getty Images)

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, the twice-impeached president wrote. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries yesterday called Mr Trump’s statement bizarre and extreme and said Republicans will have to choose to continue to hold Trump’s anti-democratic views.

Republicans are going to have to work through their issues with the former president and decide whether to break with him and return to some semblance of reasonableness or continue to lean into extremism, not just from Trump, but from Trumpism.

Hakeem Jeffries

Welcome to The Independents blog on American politics for Monday, December 05, 2022, where we provide the latest news on the controversies sparked by former President Donald Trump.

