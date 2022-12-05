Imran and Elahi adrift over Bajwa’s role in distrust





CARACHI:

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and his main ally in Punjab, Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, appeared to drift apart on Sunday over the role of army chief in the time, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during the motion of no confidence that Imran Khan lost in April.

In recent media interviews, former Prime Minister Imran accused the now retired General Bajwa of playing a “double game” against his government. However, hours later, Chief Minister Elahi said the then army chief had pushed his Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) towards the PTI in March this year.

Elahi’s comments in an interview with a private TV channel endorsed the statement by his son, Moonis Elahi, that General Bajwa had suggested that his PML-Q support the PTI during the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

Elahi said General Bajwa told him that going with Imran was a better option after he shared his reservations about joining the then opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), because he “didn’t trust the Sharif family”.

Elahi also said he was reluctant to take up the Sharif family-led opposition’s offer to become Punjab’s chief minister in return for backing the no-confidence motion. “I knew they [Sharif] won’t let me go on [as chief minister] as they betrayed me in the past,” he remarked.

“God changed our path in the last moments and sent Bajwa Sahib to show us the way. When I expressed my concerns about the Sharifs and did not trust them, Bajwa sahib said, “You must proceed with caution and the path to Imran is better for you and your friends,” Elahi told the interviewer.

Similar remarks were made by Moonis Elahi in an interview last week. General (retired) Bajwa showed him “the right way” to support the PTI, Moonis Elahi said. The chief minister admitted that Moonis played a major role in convincing him to support the PTI instead of joining the PDM.

Days after his son Moonis Elahi made a similar statement, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said on Sunday that former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa had pushed the PML-Q to support the PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the interview that aired last Thursday, Moonis hated a smear campaign against General Bajwa by “a certain section on social media” for no reason. On this, he added, he disagreed with the PTI and anyone else speaking out against the retired army chief.

Just days after Moonis’ interview, former Prime Minister Imran repeated his allegations against Bajwa, accusing the former army chief of playing a double game against his government. He said it was possible that Pervaiz Elahi was ordered to PTI and his brother Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was ordered to PDM.

“Moonis was asked to support Imran Khan, while the other [Shujaat] I was asked to go to PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz]Imran said when asked to comment on Moonis Elahi’s statement. Gen Bajwa was playing a double game…even the different PTI men were getting different messages,” he added.

Imran was removed from office by the opposition’s motion of no confidence in April this year. Initially, it appeared that the PML-Q had decided to side with the PDM against Imran, however, suddenly Elahi changed course and joined Imran’s side.

The PTI, as promised, made Elahi chief minister of Punjab after a legal battle to remove Hamza Shahbaz from power. Hamza was elected Chief Minister after a number of dissident PTI MPs voted for him. The Supreme Court then decided that the votes of the dissenting members would not be counted.

In the interview, Chief Minister Elahi also said that he was ready to dissolve the Punjab Assembly at the call of Imran Khan. However, he added, he had given the advice to wait until March. “This is a good opportunity for the opposition to hold negotiations,” he added.

