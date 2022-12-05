Protesters across the UK demand the government tackle the fuel poverty crisis this winter

PPeople in dozens of cities across the UK took to the streets on Saturday to demand immediate government action to stop thousands of struggling workers from frozen to death home this winter.

Protesters drew attention to the deepening energy poverty crisis and called on lawmakers to pay more for skyrocketing bills, fund home insulation and accelerate clean energy production , which would be facilitated by the enactment of a higher tax on oil and gas. windfall corporate profits.

Up to 45 million people in the UK face fuel poverty as temperatures drop, according to a recent study. Meanwhile, strongly subsidized the fossil fuel giants are raking record profitsthat they use for to block policies that would facilitate a green transition and dismantle their destructive industry.

Saturdays national day of action was organized by Warm This Winter, a coalition of more than 40 progressive advocacy groups urging immediate government intervention drastically reduce energy bills through emergency subsidies and modernization and increase renewable energy production, which is essential to move away from increasingly expensive and global warming fossil fuels for good .

“As the nights come and more and more people face a harsh winter, we come together to show that the solutions don’t have to exist and we’ve known about them for a long time,” said the the coalition’s website reads. “We demand action from this government to keep everyone warm this winter.”

Today, as part of our National Day of Action, we were at the Government Gate in the heart of Westminster. As the temperature drops, it has never been more important to let them hear our pleas to be #WarmThisWinter. pic.twitter.com/UcNruBMLWG – Warm this winter (@ThisWinterUK) December 3, 2022

Tessa Khan of Uplift, one of the organizers of Saturday’s rallies, said in a statement that “people only have to look at their bills to know that the UK’s energy system is broken”.

“This day of action is about giving a voice to those who want change from this government,” Khan said. “Instead of spending billions of our money on subsidizing gas fields and expensive gas imports, which will ensure that bills stay high for years to come, people want practical, sensible solutions to permanently reduce our costs. energy.”

“People want people in fuel poverty to get the support they need to stay warm this winter; they want help insulating their home; and they want this government to unlock land-based renewables, which will provide our homes with cheaper energy for years to come,” Khan added. “It’s about coming together to tell the government to look after the needs of the British people, not the needs of the wealthy oil and gas companies.”

Friends of the Earth climate campaigner Sana Yusuf noted that “the UK government has had all year to find solutions to help people facing exorbitant costs of living, but its financial support program is far from enough to prevent millions of people from getting cold this winter.”

“Why is there no plan to insulate UK homes and boost renewable energy production? It’s unbelievable,” Yusuf continued. “Both are popular with the public and can help reduce energy bills sustainably.

“If government inaction has done anything,” Yusuf said, “it’s galvanized the local communities who are coming forward today because they know there is a better way forward.”

As part of the Warm This Winter day of action, Fuel Poverty Action and Don’t Pay UK, seeking to build support for a massive strike over non-payment of energy bills, have organized a series of ” warm-ups”, during which people who cannot afford to heat their homes come together in the public space to diffuse posts like “Freeze profits, not people”.

“There’s a lot of money to make sure everyone can get warm this winter,” said Ruth London of Fuel Poverty Action. “It just has to be taken from the oil and gas giants who are taking it from us.”

Economic and environmental justice advocates have argued that providing adequate financial support to those in need and finding a long-term solution to the potentially deadly spiraling prices and pollution of the dirty energy sector requires a break with the neoliberal policies that have exacerbated Britain’s historic cost of living crisis.

Hours after lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party voted in late October to make Rishi Sunak the UK’s third prime minister this year, Greenpeace campaigners busy Parliament lobby and called for tackling rising utility bills and the climate emergency simultaneously by taxing fossil fuel profits and using the revenues to fund home renovations and the expansion of production clean energy.

Earlier this year, the UK Treasury valued that the country’s energy companies are on track to earn up to $170 billion ($191.9 billion) in excess profits defined as the gap between the money earned now and what would have been expected on the basis of price predictions ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over the next two years.

A windfall 25% tax on oil and gas producers approved in July is expected to raise $5 billion ($5.6 billion) in its first year. However, the existing fossil fuel excess profit surcharge includes loopholes allowing companies to significantly reduce their tax bill by investing more in oil and gas extraction, which the industry says will increase supply. The recently enacted windfall tax, which lasts until 2025, also exempts power producers, even though Treasury officials attribute about two-fifths of $170 billion in excess profits to those players.

Since winter energy bills are projected triple from last year, calls grow to increase the windfall tax rate on fossil fuel excess profits and extend it to power generators benefiting from higher oil and gas prices .

While her immediate predecessor, Liz Truss, vehemently opposed windfall taxes to affirm that they are ‘sending the wrong message to investors’ Sunak introduced the current windfall tax in May when he was Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Noting that soaring energy prices and greenhouse gas pollution are both driven by reliance on fossil fuels, Greenpeace UK in October implored Sunak to do the following “to reduce our long-term bills and reduce our emissions”:

Commit to investing 6 billion [$6.8 billion] immediately launch a street-by-street insulation program to keep bills down for good;

Switch to renewable energies, such as wind and solar, which are cheaper and faster to build than oil and gas; and

Properly tax the excess profits of oil and gas companies so that they pay their fair share, given the money they have made from these crises.

“It’s time we had a government that cut bills for good and played its part in tackling the climate crisis,” said Greenpeace UK, which is a member of the Warm This Winter coalition.

“The delay has cost lives. Chaos costs lives. And it will cost more lives this winter and every winter,” the group stressed. “Nobody benefits from it, except oil and gas profiteers. If the government were on the side of the people, the UK could really be on the right track to giving up oil, gas and sky-high energy bills for good.