Moderate Republican refuses to disown Trump over constitutional threat | donald trump





A moderate Republican leader in the US House of Representatives repeatedly refused to condemn Donald Trump on Sunday, even after the former president, who is up for re-election in 2024, said the US constitution should be terminated to allow him to return to power.

Whoever the Republicans end up choosing, I’ll fall behind them, Ohio’s Dave Joyce told ABCs This Week, adding that he thinks Americans don’t want to back down on the 2020 election, the subject of Trump is lying about. electoral fraud and the demand for more -constitutional action.

Joyces host George Stephanopoulos said: I don’t see how you can move on if your candidate is for suspending the constitution, but thank you for your time.

Trump maintains the lie that the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won with more than 7 million votes and a clear Electoral College margin, was subject to widespread voter fraud. In posts to his Truth Social account on Saturday, Trump said the constitution should therefore be terminated.

The former president has been condemned by Biden, Democrats and political commentators. On CBS Face the Nation on Sunday, another Ohio Republican, Mike Turner, said he absolutely did too.

There’s a political process that needs to move forward before someone is a frontrunner or someone is even the party’s nominee, Turner said. I believe people will definitely take a statement like this into consideration when evaluating a candidate.

Like Turner, Joyce was not among 147 Republicans who opposed results in key states in the 2020 election, even after Trump supporters launched their murderous attack on Capitol Hill, seeking to stop certification. But Stephanopoulos failed to persuade Joyce to say he wouldn’t vote for Trump four years later.

Joyce said: Well, you know, when President Trump was in office, I didn’t make a habit of speaking out on his tweet of the day.

I don’t know what came out on his new social platform. But, you know, people weren’t interested in looking back. The people who gave us the majority [in the midterm elections last month] they gave us an opportunity, and we have to perform.

Ohioans, Joyce said, were more concerned about household budgets during a time of high inflation.

Stephanopoulos said: But Donald Trump was your candidate in 2016 and 2020. You voted for him in 2016 and 2020. Now he’s talking about suspending the constitution. Can you support a candidate in 2024 who suspended the constitution?

Joyce said: Well, again, it’s early. I think there will be a lot of people in the primary. I think at the end of the day, whoever the Republicans end up choosing, I’ll fall behind because that’s

Stephanopoulos said: Even if it’s Donald Trump and he called for the suspension of the constitution?

Joyce said: Well, again, I think it’s going to be a great field. I don’t think Donald Trump is going to clear the field like he did in 16.

Stephanopoulos said: That’s not what I’m asking. I’m asking you, if he’s the candidate, will you support him?

Joyce said: I will support whoever the Republican nominee is. And I don’t think at this point [Trump] will be able to make it happen because I think there are a lot of other good quality candidates out there.

For the host, it was a remarkable statement. Would you support a candidate who is in favor of suspending the constitution?

Joyce said: Well, you know, [Trump] says a lot of things. You have to put it in context. And right now, I have to worry about making sure the Republican governance group and the Republican majority are making things work for the American people. And I can’t really chase every one of these crazy statements that comes out of any of these candidates.

Stephanopoulos said: But that’s an extraordinary statement. You can’t oppose someone who suspended the constitution?

Joyce said: Well, first of all, he doesn’t have the ability to suspend the constitution. Second, I don’t

Stephanapolous pointed out that Trump had said he wanted to take that step.

Joyce said: Well, you know, he says a lot of things but that doesn’t mean it’s ever going to happen. So you have to accept the exact fact of fantasy. And the fantasy is that we were going to suspend the constitution and go back. Were moving forward and were going to continue moving forward as a majority Republican and as a conference Republican.

With that, Stephanopoulos closed the interview.

Thanks for having me, said Joyce.

