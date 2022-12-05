PM Narendra Modi threatens to overthrow TRS government: CM KCR





New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of threatening to overthrow his government, questioning whether Prime Minister Modi’s aim was to overthrow the governments of those who question him. . Addressing a public meeting at the grounds of MVS College in Mahbubnagar district, the Chief Minister asked, “When we questioned the Centre, the Prime Minister himself told KCR that we will overthrow your government. What does that mean? Weren’t we elected like you? Why do you want to fall?” He also claimed that Prime Minister Modi once said that 40 MPs from the party of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were in contact with him. “Can a Prime Minister speak like this? Is buying MPs a democratic policy? “When robbers came to Hyderabad to lure TRS MPs and overthrow our government, we caught them and put them in jail,” CM KCR said referring to the recent arrest of three suspected BJP agents trying to lure four deputies of the TRS with offers of huge sums of money to pass them to the saffron party. KCR claimed that the BJP was dividing people for narrow political gain, causing problems for leaders working for the people by spreading lies and resorting to attacks. He alleged that the Center creates obstacles for democratically elected state governments. Read also | Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express likely from New Year He urged people to have discussions in their villages about what is happening in the country today. He said people, especially young people, should know what is going on because they may have to pay a heavy price for their indifference. Assuring people that he would continue to support them, he urged them to stand by his side. CM KCR also reminded Prime Minister Modi of his promise to complete the Palamuru-Ragareddy lift irrigation project, which he completed in 2014. According to the Chief Minister, the state government was determined to complete the project, which will irrigate 25 to 30 lakh acres, despite the Centre’s lack of cooperation, as he alleged. (With IANS entries)

