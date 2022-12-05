Trump’s calls to ‘terminate’ the Constitution draw rebuke from the White House – NBC New York





Former President Donald Trump was reprimanded Sunday by officials from both parties after calling for the termination of parts of the Constitution for his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump, who last month announced he was running for president again, made the statement over the weekend on his Truth social media platform.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, he wrote. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

On Sunday, new House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries called Trump’s statement bizarre and extreme and said Republicans will have to choose to continue to hold Trump’s anti-democratic views.

Republicans are going to have to work through their issues with the former president and decide whether to break with him and return to some semblance of reasonableness or continue to lean into extremism, not just from Trump, but from Trumpism, Jeffries said. .

Trump, who is the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended when his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in a deadly attempt to stop the peaceful transition of power on January 6, 2021, faces an escalation of criminal investigations, many of which could lead to indictments. They include the investigation of classified documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago and ongoing state and federal investigations related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Asked Sunday about Trump’s comments, Representative Mike Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said he “vehemently disagrees and absolutely condemns the remarks, saying they should be a factor as Republicans decide who should lead their party in 2024.

There is a political process that needs to move forward before someone is a frontrunner or someone is even the party candidate, he said. I believe people will definitely take a statement like this into consideration when evaluating a candidate.

Representative-elect Mike Lawler, R-New York, also objected to the remarks, saying it was time to stop focusing on grievances from the previous election.

“The Constitution is established for a reason, to protect the rights of every American,” Lawler said. “I think the former president would be well advised to focus on the future, should he run for president again.

Trump’s comments came after new Twitter owner Elon Musk said he would reveal how Twitter engaged in “suppression of free speech ahead of the 2020 election”. , don’t show Democrats trying to limit the story.

The White House assailed Trump on Saturday saying: You can’t just love America when you win.

The United States Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for more than 200 years has ensured that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country,” spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. Attacking the Constitution and everything she represents is anathema to the soul of our nation.”

Jeffries appeared on ABC’s This Week, Turner spoke on CBS’ Face the Nation, and Lawler was on CNN’s State of the Union.

The former president made an announcement Tuesday evening from the resort town of Mar-a-Lago

