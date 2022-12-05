Why Erdogan got over himself and shook hands with Sisis





Comment this story Comment Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has become accustomed to swallowing his pride over the past year, coming to terms with Arab states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which he has long viewed with open contempt, but who must now bail out his country’s struggling economy. But his decision to embrace and reconcile with his Egyptian counterpart, General Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, reflects more geopolitical realities than economic necessity. Unlike the oil states, Egypt cannot offer Turkey substantial investments or lines of credit: Cairo itself needs economic aid from the Gulf Arabs, especially to cover an external research deficit of $16 billion. But Sisi, who is close to Saudi and Emirati leaders, could be useful to Erdogan in maintaining these newly repaired relations. The general could also act as an intermediary with the United States, with which Erdogan frequently clashes. But perhaps the most immediate service Sisi can offer his Turkish counterpart is as an intermediary with Greece. Relations between Ankara and Athens have deteriorated to the point that Erdogan now regularly threatens military action. His warmongering is mostly performative, designed to rouse his base ahead of next summer’s general election. But he will need the help of third parties to prevent things from getting out of hand. After antagonizing Turkey’s NATO allies recently by preventing Sweden and Finland from joining the alliance, Erdogan could use Sisis’ good relationship with the Greeks to keep rhetorical hostility from turning kinetic. As the Turkish leader said, Our expectation of [Egypt] is to establish peace against those who are hostile to us in the Mediterranean. For Sisi, a chance to mediate in Turkish-Greek hostilities would represent an affirmation of Egypt’s importance in the eastern Mediterranean and of his own stature as a regional leader. And any brownie points he earns with Erdogan would come in handy in negotiating other disputes between their countries, including Libya. The pair shook hands in a choreographed meeting in Doha late last month, with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, beaming with satisfaction. Erdogan has since indicated that an official meeting with Sisi is planned, after talks at ministerial level. No date has been set, but with the Turkish leader needing some success in foreign policy to bolster his re-election prospects next summer, expect a well-organized summit in the spring. Their grip and smile was the culmination of a thaw in relations that began early last year, when a spokesperson for Erdogan told Bloomberg News that Ankara was seeking to repair relations with the Arab world, after years of mutual suspicion, mainly on the support of Turkey. for the Muslim Brotherhood. Regimes in Egypt and the Arab Gulf states see the Islamist group as an existential threat. Erdogan, whose Justice and Development Party shares some ideological connective tissue with the Muslim Brotherhood, allowed a number of his leaders to operate from Turkey. Relations between Ankara and Cairo deteriorated in 2013, when Sisi overthrew a Muslim Brotherhood government. By the end of the year, Sisi had expelled the Turkish ambassador and Erdogan declared the Egyptian ambassador persona non grata. The Turkish leader would continue to label Sisi an illegitimate tyrant and swear never to speak to him. Things got even worse when Turkey intervened in the civil war in Libya, a country Egypt considers its bailiwick. In turn, Sisi helped form the East Mediterranean Gas Organization, a Cairo-based alliance to promote cooperation in the extraction of natural gas from waters in which Turkey claims an interest: Ankara was not invited to join the group. But throughout, the two leaders were careful not to let their animosity get in the way of the exchanges. Turkey was Egypt’s sixth largest trading partner in 2021: bilateral trade rose to $5.3 billion from $4.7 billion a year earlier. This is similar to relations between Turkey and Israel: economic ties have remained strong throughout their diplomatic freeze, which ended this summer. The thaw between Turkey and Egypt is unlikely to bring a substantial economic dividend for either side, and their interests will continue to clash in key areas. Despite the tenuous truce between the warring parties in Libya, there is a strong potential for animosity between Ankara and Cairo. Erdogan remains determined to exploit hydrocarbons in Libyan waters, which would be a shot in the eye of Sisis. They are still opposed in the dispute over exploration rights off Cyprus. And then there is the continuing problem of the Muslim Brotherhood. Although Turkish authorities have apparently relied on the media run by Egyptian exiles to limit criticism of the Sisi regime, Erdogan has not expelled them, not least because it would be unpopular with Turkish Islamists. For now, however, the Turkish leader needs his Egyptian counterpart. More handshakes await us. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Turkey and NATO prove the Anna Karenina principle of alliances: Andreas Kluth NATO must unite Finland, Sweden and Turkey: James Stavridis NATO should think twice before accepting Finland and Sweden: Emma Ashford This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was Editor-in-Chief of the Hindustan Times, Editor-in-Chief of Quartz and International Editor of Time. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/why-erdogan-got-over-himself-and-shook-sisis-hand/2022/12/05/e657579a-7462-11ed-a199-927b334b939f_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos