‘Out of control’: Trump’s call to scrap the US Constitution has crossed party lines





Donald Trump’s suggestion that the United States is not following rules and regulations, including “those found in the Constitution”, drew scathing rebukes over the weekend from politicians of both parties, a top Democrat calling it “a danger to our democracy”.

What many saw as a bizarre proposition from a singularly unconventional former president came in his latest social media post hammering baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Given what he called “massive and widespread fraud and deception” involving tech companies and the Democratic Party, “toss the results of the 2020 presidential election and declare yourself the RIGHTEOUS WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?

“Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he said on his Truth Social platform.

Even by Trump’s unorthodox standards, the suggestion to ignore the constitutional norms that form the bedrock of the American political system was staggering.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you agree to the terms

“Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned,” a White House statement said, adding, “You cannot love America only when you win”.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., briefs reporters upon his return from a White House meeting with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders, on Capitol Hill in Washington, 29 November 2022. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

“He’s out of control”

Politicians from both parties took to Twitter to express their agreement.

“He calls for an end to constitutional democracy in the Americas,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “He is out of control and a danger to our democracy.”

Incoming House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Trump’s statement bizarre and extreme and said Republicans will have to choose whether to continue to hold Trump’s anti-democratic views.

Republicans are going to have to work through their issues with the former president and decide whether to break with him and return to some semblance of reasonableness or continue to lean into extremism, not just from Trump, but from Trumpism, Jeffries said. .

Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, called Trump’s proposal “un-American and fascist.”

And Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, said Trump had “openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution, and Republicans must repudiate him.”

Some have.

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for instigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, said now “not a single conservative can legitimately support him,” adding: “This is insane”.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, speaks as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to release the findings of an investigation by a year, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. (AP/ Jacqueline Martin)

Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said he “vehemently disagrees and absolutely condemns the remarks, saying they should be a factor then Let Republicans decide who should lead their party in 2024.

There is a political process that needs to move forward before someone is a frontrunner or someone is even the party candidate, he said. I believe people will definitely take a statement like this into consideration when evaluating a candidate.

Representative-elect Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York, also took issue with the remarks, saying it was time to stop focusing on grievances from the previous election.

“The Constitution is established for a reason, to protect the rights of every American,” Lawler said. “I think the former president would be well advised to focus on the future, should he run for president again.

And John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser before the two fell out, said “all true conservatives must oppose his 2024 presidential campaign.”

“Clear and present danger”

Trump’s post on Truth Social came a day after Elon Musk – who, as the new owner of Twitter, had reinstated Trump’s banned account on the platform – released internal correspondence showing how staff at the company was engaging with Democrats and others ahead of the 2020 election.

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes holds a rally at the Lansing Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on Nov. 11, 2020. (Nicole Hester/ Ann Arbor News via AP)

Conservatives had accused Twitter of removing posts criticizing Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

But there was “no compelling evidence that the tech giant bowed to the will of Democrats,” the Washington Post said.

The former president has suffered a series of setbacks, starting with the poor performance of several candidates he backed in November’s midterm elections.

And Trump drew angry and bipartisan criticism after he hosted two known anti-Semites – singer Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes – at a dinner party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

There have also been legal setbacks: The Supreme Court ruled that Trump must turn over past tax returns to a House committee, and an appeals court halted a third-party review of classified documents seized from Mar -a-Lago.

Israeli politics told directly

I joined The Times of Israel after many years covering US and Israeli politics for Hebrew language news outlets.

I believe responsible coverage of Israeli politicians means presenting a 360-degree view of their words and deeds, not only conveying what is happening, but also what it means in the broader context of Israeli society and of the region.

It’s hard to do because you can rarely take politicians at face value, you have to go the extra mile to present full context and try to overcome your own biases.

I am proud of our work which tells the story of Israeli politics in a direct and comprehensive way. I believe that Israel is stronger and more democratic when professional journalists do this difficult job well.

Your support for our work by joining the Times of Israel community allows us to continue to do so.

Thank you, Tal Schneider, Political Correspondent

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

You are a dedicated reader

We’re really glad you’ve read the X Times of Israel articles over the past month.

That’s why we started The Times of Israel ten years ago – to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we don’t have a paywall in place. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers to whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel community.

For just $6 a month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community.

Thank you, David Horovitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/out-of-control-trumps-call-to-scrap-us-constitution-slammed-across-party-lines/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos