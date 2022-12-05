PM Modi and Amit Shah voted in Ahmedabad and urge people to vote in large numbers





SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast their ballots in the second phase of voting in the assembly elections being held in Gujarat on December 5. PM Modi has said on occasion that the people of Gujarat listen to everyone but it is their nature to accept what is true. 1 / 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on residents of Ahmedabad to vote in large numbers in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections and in several by-votes across the country. Voting for 93 seats spread across the central and northern districts of Gujarat in the second and final round of voting takes place on Monday. More than 800 candidates are in the running. “Urging all those voting in Phase 2 of Gujarat elections, especially young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will vote in Ahmedabad around 9am,” the prime minister tweeted. (Image: PTI) 2 / 6 Gujarat recorded an average voter turnout of 4.75% in the first hour of the first phase polling for 89 constituencies in Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat regions, held on December 1 with an average participation rate of 63.31%. Noting that several by-votes are also taking place in different parts of India, Modi urged voters in these constituencies to turn out in large numbers and cast their ballots. (Image: PTI) 3 / 6 A day before Phase 2 of Gujarat voting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Hiraba at his residence in Gandhinagar. The fate of 833 candidates, including CM Patel, will be decided in the second phase. At the district level, Gandhinagar recorded the highest turnout so far at 7.05%, while Mahisagar district recorded the lowest turnout of 3.76%, the electoral commission said. in its update. According to data by constituency, Gandhinagar North recorded the highest turnout of 12.97% between 8am and 9am. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal are vying for the 93 seats. Congress is vying for 90 seats and its alliance partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has fielded two candidates. (Image: PTI) 4 / 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah also cast his vote on December 5, after which he addressed the media at a polling station in the Naranpura area. (Image: PTI) 5 / 6 Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44. There are also 285 independent candidates in the fray. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 51 of those 93 seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. (Image: PTI) 6 / 6 After voting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of the state listen to everyone, but it is in their nature to accept what is true. He also praised the Election Commission for conducting the elections “spectacularly” and raising the prestige of Indian democracy around the world. He said voters in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi celebrated “the festival of democracy” with great enthusiasm. Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held last month and municipal elections in Delhi were held on Sunday. (Image: PTI)

