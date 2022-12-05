Trump reprimanded for calling to ignore Constitution DW 5/12/2022





Former President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the United States should ignore rules, regulations and even the Constitution because he was cheated in the last election drew scathing criticism from politicians on Sunday. of both parties.

Hours after polls closed in November 2020, Trump began making unsubstantiated claims about how the fraud took place and about the theft of the election.

And now, he said on his Truth Social platform: “Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

“The Extremism of Trumpism”

Incoming House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Trump’s remarks were extreme, while adding that Republicans will have to make a choice about whether to continue to embrace Trump’s anti-democratic views.

“Republicans are going to have to work through their issues with the former president and decide whether to break with him and return to some semblance of reasonableness or continue to lean into extremism, not just from Trump, but from Trumpism,” Jeffries said.

A special adviser to oversee the Trump investigations

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mike Turner of Ohio, the House Intelligence Committee’s top Republican, joined Jeffries in condemning Trump’s remarks, saying he “vehemently” disagrees and “absolutely” condemns the former president’s comments.

He also said the comments should be considered as Republicans decide who should lead their party in the next presidential election in 2024.

“There is a political process that has to move forward before someone is a frontrunner or someone is even the party’s candidate,” he said. “I believe people will definitely take a statement like this into consideration when evaluating a candidate.”

Trump, who is the first president to be impeached twice and whose term ended when his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in a deadly attempt to halt the transition of power in January 2021, recently said his intention to run again in 2024.

During this time, he faces a number of criminal investigations. They include the investigation of classified documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, and ongoing state and federal investigations related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

US marks anniversary of Capitol Riot

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

you/sri (AP, AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/trump-rebuked-over-call-for-constitution-to-be-ignored/a-63982817 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos