Ranu Asmoro, creative figure of wedding decoration arranger Client of President Jokowi’s family

RADARSOLO.ID – Ranu Asmoro, 40, had many memorable experiences while working on the wedding decorations for President Joko Widodo’s sons and daughters and family. There are different challenges and concepts between family marriages of important people in Indonesia.

SILVESTER KURNIAWAN, Solo, solo radar

Ranu has always applied different decorations to every wedding of President Jokowi’s sons and daughters as well as his siblings some time ago. This novelty is its strength, so it has always been a belief regarding the presidential family wedding decorations.

The decorations are always different. No properties are instantiated because the concept is also thematic. At the time, Gibran-Selvi’s wedding was classic Javanese, Kahiyang-Bobby’s wedding was contemporary Javanese, Idayati-Anwar Usman’s wedding was classic Javanese, but there were some touches of modern decoration. So for Kaesang-Erina, it is different again, the classic Javanese which combines Surakarta and Jogja styles, said the owner of Asmoro Decoration.

The most memorable experience in terms of decoration and location experience happened during Gibran Rakabuming’s wedding to Selvi Ananda. This experience was Ranu’s first time to have direct contact with the presidential family and strict state protocols.

Previously I entered the package at the Graha Sabha Buana building, coincidentally Mas Gibran often saw me when I was decorating. “I didn’t think that until Mas Gibran asked me directly to decorate his wedding,” he said.

Although he was proud to have been immediately approached by Gibran, Ranu at the time still lacked the courage to make a decision due to a number of things, including the huge capital problem at the time. ‘era. As a local seller of classic Javanese wedding decorations, Ranu has absolutely no capital for labor contracts with face value in the hundreds of millions. It weighed heavily on his mind to the point that he mustered up the courage to speak to Gibran at that moment.

I don’t have capital, I don’t have any if I want to sell assets, finally I dared to ask Mas Gibran for a 75% deposit for capital. And immediately in love with Mas Gibran. In fact, it was like the same owner was capitalizing on the event, Ranu recalls.

With this agreement, Ranu put his mind and energy into creating a suitable decoration for the wedding of President Joko Widodo’s eldest son. Gibran only provides classic Javanese concepts, the others are creations from brainstorming and brainstorming for some time.

If Mas Gibran’s wedding is purely classic Javanese because it still uses kerobongan and so on. “I brought 90 people to help put up the decorations from my hometown to Wonogiri because the decoration process took a week, so many people needed help,” he said.

The creation seems to bring satisfaction to the family of President Joko Widodo. Until 2017, he is trusted again to decorate Kahiyang Ayu’s wedding with Bobby Nasution. Even though they both used classic Javanese designs like at Gibran-Selvi’s wedding, Kahiyang-Bobby’s wedding had a more contemporary feel, like the presence of various flowers decorating the aisle, until the aisle of the reception hall at that time.

There are also the tuberose buns whose aroma dominates because they are in every corner of the room. There are also decorative walls with gunungan designs and the KB (Kahiyang-Bobby) logo. Also decoration in the form of fruits and vegetables in front of the aisle.

At that time, Mas Gibran was still classical Javanese, but from Mbak Kahi on, the nuances were contemporary Javanese, he explained.

Ranu Asmoro showed ideas and courage in the imagination during the wedding decorations of President Joko Widodo’s sister, Idayati, and Chief Justice MK Anwar Usman in 2021. Unlike previous weddings of the President’s two children Joko Widodo, the chosen classic Javanese decoration concept has been combined with a number of modern touches. This was to give a deep sense of serenity and serenity to anyone who entered the reception area at the time.

The concept is classic Javanese with a pyramid model for the gebyok. This is why there is a gamelan which is placed on the left side of the aisle. Wayang ornaments at receptions and attendance context black with twinkling lights to provide shade as the event took place during the day.

But the most special thing is the design of the new table and chairs for the wedding ceremony. I deliberately ordered this table chair specifically because of the timing of the wedding with RI 1 as marriage guardian, RI 2 and Commander TNI as witness. Then the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court like his former will not be repeated in the future, Ranu said.

So what about the Kaesang-Erina wedding on December 11? Ranu made sure that the classic Javanese concept being worn would be different from previous weddings. Even though they both carry the same concept, the thematic and detailed at the wedding of President Jokowi’s youngest son will combine Surakarta and Jogjakarta styles through the details of ornaments and decorations.

Mas Kaesang is also a classic Javanese, the difference is only in the details that make it more contemporary. For example, I combined Surakarta and Jogjakarta carving styles. Later we will use it on the gebyok, the flower carvings are in the Jogjakarta style, while the wildlife carvings are in the Surakarta style. Well, gebyok flora and fauna never existed, so there is an element of novelty here, he explained.

He feels lucky to have the confidence of President Joko Widodo’s family to this day. I am grateful that Mr. Jokowi gave this opportunity to a native like me. What does it mean? Pak Jokowi is someone who wants to give opportunities to local artists so they can keep working and progressing in class, Ranu said. (*/hair bun)