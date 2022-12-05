China got COVID wrong, and now Xi Jinping is paying the price

Protest movements regularly bring symbols that help define their cause. Umbrellas serving as shields against pepper spray became the symbol of protests in Hong Kong in 2014 and again in 2019 as citizens protested against anti-democratic measures pushed by Beijing.

Earlier this year in Iran, women cutting their hair emerged as an iconic gesture in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by Iran’s vice police for breaking the country’s women’s dress code. .

In China today, a single blank sheet of paper has become the defining image of massive protests against President Xi Jinping’s zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19.

The courageous protests mark the largest demonstration of defiance against Communist Party rule in the country since the deadly protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

In protests across the country, protesters held up blank sheets of paper as a gesture against Chinese government bids to censor or bury social media posts about spreading dissent and the government’s role in a building fire last week in the far western city of Urumqi. Protesters blame China’s strict COVID-19 policies for delaying the extinguishment of the blaze, which killed 10 of the buildings’ residents.

It is unclear whether China’s COVID-related restrictions played a role in these deaths. What is clear, however, is that Chinese citizens are fed up with outdated and draconian anti-COVID measures that are doing China’s people and economy far more harm than good.

For America and much of the rest of the world, COVID-19 is no longer the suffocating crisis it once was. On Thanksgiving, families feasted in homes across the United States, while fans gathered in stadiums to savor the rite of football on Turkey Day. One hemisphere away from Qatar, the World Cup continues to captivate the world with corner kicks and saves in arenas full of unmasked fans.

In China, citizens remain trapped in a pandemic vacuum.

An estimated one-third of China’s population was under partial or full lockdown in November, according to Nomura, a Japan-based global financial services firm.

Earlier this year, Shanghai, China’s financial capital, suffered a two-month lockdown that had a devastating effect on residents’ mental health as well as the city’s economic output. The situation was even worse in the far western province of Xinjiang, where Urumqi is located. Residents were banned from leaving their homes for 100 days.

President Xi, who has won an unprecedented third term as leader of China, is paying a heavy price for inflicting the wrong approach to COVID on his people. Lockdowns were intended to eradicate the spread of viruses, but lockdowns only work as short-term measures to buy time for the development and distribution of effective vaccines. Xi opted to rely on China’s own vaccines, which have proven to be far less effective than Western versions. And many elderly Chinese people in particular worried about side effects and didn’t get at least two shots of the vaccine.

As a result, Chinese citizens have been trapped in their homes for months, sometimes in barricaded buildings, and COVID-19 cases have continued to rise.

The country’s economic outlook is darkening day by day. Youth unemployment has hit 20%, profits for large and small Chinese companies have plummeted, and China is unlikely to meet its economic growth forecast of 5.5% for 2022, The New York Times reported.

Xi finds himself trapped in the mistakes of the past. If he doubles down on strict COVID restrictions, he risks the protests metastasizing into unrest of unmanageable proportions. If he gives in to protesters’ demands to roll back the lockdowns, China’s COVID problem could get significantly worse.

So far, the police have been measured in their response to the protests. Xi clearly realizes that an overreaction by the government at this point could lead to an existential crisis for his regime.

But his plan for a return to calm must include a move away from his zero-COVID approach. To do this, hell must cooperate with Western countries and allow more effective COVID vaccines to enter the country. And Beijing will need to significantly step up its efforts to raise awareness about vaccination, especially among older Chinese.

Finally, Xi must allow his country’s citizens to freely express their deep frustration with a pandemic policy that has made their lives miserable, jeopardized their livelihoods and derailed their country’s economy. The Chinese population is in turmoil and Xi must realize that he has only himself to blame.

