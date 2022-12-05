Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Sings About Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Anti-Semitism in Irreverent Appearance for Kennedy Center Honors – Deadline





There was a lot of talk at the Kennedy Center Honors after-party about one of the standout moments of Sunday’s three-hour ceremony: Sacha Baron Cohen’s return as Borat as part of tribute to U2.

Cohen, who has been highly critical of the spread of anti-Semitism on social media, used the appearance to confuse Donald Trump and Kanye West.

As Borat, Cohen pointed the finger at the President of the United States in the audience.

“I’m told the President of the United States is here today. Where are you Mr. Trump? You don’t look so good. Cameras caught Joe Biden laughing, sitting in the presidential box with Jill Biden.

“Where did your big bloated belly go? And your pretty flawless orange peel,” Borat said.

He then said, “I see you have a new wife. Whoa whoa whooo whoo! She is very erotic. Cameras also caught Jill Biden laughing and cheering.

Borat then continued, “I have to say that I am very upset about anti-Semitism in the United States today. It is not fair. Kazakhstan is the first nation that crushes the Jews. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop theft. Stop theft.

This, of course, was a reference to Trump and his conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

“Your Kayne. He tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his name to Kazakhstan-ye West. But we said no. He’s too anti-Semitic even for us.

This line drew applause.

While the humor was fairly typical for a Borat movie, it was a little more daring for a Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

Borat then paid tribute to U2 by referring to the group as “Me Too”. After reading a message from his parents in the Kazakh language, Borat explained, “It means ‘Please remove your damn album from my new iPhone 6.’ It was a reference to the 2014 release of U2’s album to all iTunes customers, sparking anger from users unhappy that it appeared in their catalogs without their consent.

Borat ended his segment by telling the President that he hoped he enjoyed the routine. “It is my wish to please you by mouth.”

