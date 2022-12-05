Watch your back, America! Don’t underestimate Trump, this…

Former US President Donald Trump has not arrived in the United States. It hit the world like the climax of a horror movie.

Scene after scene, act after act, leave the thoughtful in confusion, the reserved in shame, and even the incorrigible in doubt. Only fantasies and far-right extremists were impressed by Trump’s dance of death.

It was a phase like no other where he freely misused the phrase, Make America Great Again.

Apart from his British double and ally, Boris Johnson, only snippets of Uganda’s past, without their bloody streak, cast a shadow of semblance in contemporary history.

If Idi Amin, supreme ruler of Uganda and self-proclaimed conqueror of the British Empire, were alive, Trump would have had a living black effigy, a master of doublespeak. It shifts from one subject to another, changing the narrative before the audience has time to think, then closing the story with a conclusion neither relevant at the start nor logical in its summary.

Although Amin declared himself marshal and president for life, he only lasted from 1971 to 1979, roughly the same eight years that Trump aspires to rule the United States. Amins’ smarter successor in the latter days, Yoweri Museveni, was, paradoxically, the one who lived out Amin’s dream of a lifelong presidency.

Museveni, who led a guerrilla war to liberate Uganda from Amin, has been in office for 38 years and is still counting. Now the whole world is worried about freeing Uganda from him.

With Trump, facts don’t have to be factual. Every line is a syllogism as long as it justifies its ends. His presidency reduced the most powerful country in the world to a theater of absurdities, an endless dramatic circus where Trump was the screenwriter, its director, lead actor, hero, critic and more.

It was under Trump that the world truly doubted for the first time in many decades the primacy of the United States in world affairs, whether it be the climate debate, migration (legal or not) , the pandemic or even the challenge of nuclear weapons.

With skin tougher than a reptile, Trump has walked through scandals without batting an eyelid. He rigged the United States Supreme Court with conservative justices, trampled on Congress, and intimidated the press. Trump was not only a master of the alternate universe, he also supported it with a hysteria that left normal people doubting their own sanity.

A darling of the Christian right, he might as well have borrowed his moral compass from the Crusaders, an earlier generation of Christians who lacked the grace to welcome what they could not change, but who had not failed of courage to undermine or destroy it.

Trump was never wrong as long as he called the shots. He must have thought that Richard Nixon was stupid to have resigned to the simple futility that was Watergate.

On the heels of Barack Obama’s remarkable era, Trump had the very effect of that bull in a Chinese store. Frequently seeking a judicial reinterpretation of his indiscretions, America lost its sense of outrage under him! With brazen incorrigibility, he simply blew a scandal with another.

When, after four difficult years, Americans were given the opportunity to choose again, the confused and frightened world prayed that American voters would find the courage to escort DJT out of the White House and back into his rounds. This is where his alternate facts and self-serving narratives move mountains and form the blueprint.

But he not only resisted by sparking an insurrection on Capitol Hill, he continued to ask the courts and anyone who cared not to accept or affirm Joe Bidens election victory. It sounds like a tale from a thriller, but we lived it.

To be fair to American voters, the majority of them did not elect Trump. He was the product of the Electoral College, a crooked and archaic electoral system that sometimes allows the majority to have a say, but the minority to have a say.

If this system was supposed to bring some balance and comfort to the complex Federation of the Americas and possibly stop the emergence of demagogues, as some argue, it fell short in 2016.

The Electoral College, that 230-year-old political engine, has become the very vehicle that brought Trump to the presidency. Hillary Clinton had beaten him by a margin of 2.8 million popular votes, but the counter-democratic wisdom of the Electoral College trumped the popular will of Americans.

In the words of one of the founding leaders of the United States, James Madison, the Electoral College was supposed to ensure that the president was elected by the men best able to analyze the qualities suited to the position, and to act in circumstances favorable to deliberation, and to a judicious combination of all the reasons and incentives proper to preside over their choice. Trump possessed anything but these qualities.

His Democratic opponent warned and rebuked in the most prophetic way, about the man lacking the temperament and wisdom suitable for the job. The electorate heard and joined, but the College did the opposite. The world felt the impact of that mistake, and America carried that burden for four long years.

And he amazed the world even more. He would not leave the White House without a fight and attempted a coup. He wouldn’t concede defeat or congratulate the man who beat him at the polls. He sulked, sulked and bluffed. But in the end, he had to slip away as a tyrant humiliated by an outsider.

November’s midterm elections in the United States provided another opportunity for Trump to step into the ring again, hoping for a red wave, which thankfully didn’t come. He still wants to make America great, save America.

His fanatical crowds are relentless, cheering him on the podium as if nothing had happened before. And as before too, the world risks the mistake of underestimating Trump, thinking he is going nowhere.

Whether Trump succeeds or not depends on the Republican Party, a party so beholden to Trump that he answers twice, even when he calls once. If he overcomes the loop, his brand of entrepreneurial politics and personality cult could generate a ripple effect that may be difficult to stop.

As America approaches the 2024 election, the chances of a Trump on the ballot are a possibility not to be ruled out, given how well he swept the Republican presidential primaries in 2016. He feels even safer now, despite the midterm election result. .

He claims he wants to save America. But America desperately needs to save itself from him. He was never short of this messianic complex. And he knows when and how to deploy it to devastating effect.

Trump 2.0 is a possibility and the man is seriously looking forward to it. He has the capacity of a brigand; he fights fair or foul, he fights fair, either way. The end justifies the means. With Trump, the world should never say never until he is retired by consent or force.

Trump is not done yet. And anyone who thinks otherwise should remember what her cousin, Mary, said The Guardian about him in January 2021: He’s never had a legitimate win in his life. All that matters is getting the win, no matter if there’s an asterisk next to it.

Why? For the asterisks are to the demagogue what the red flag is to the bull. America, watch your back! DM