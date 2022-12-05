PM Narendra Modi tops the list

Kim Kardashian? Taylor Swift? Cristiano Ronaldo, Narendra Modi? Who were the most influential people on Twitter this year? Between music and movie stars, social media personalities, athletes and politicians, which profession is best represented? A market research company analyzed audience metrics to find out, and the answers might surprise you.

Social media research company Brandwatch has compiled a list of the 50 most influential people on Twitter in 2022. Using its Brandwatch Audiences tool, the company has compiled an influencer score. This score measures an account’s influence over time, based on the actual level of engagement it creates. “While a lot of followers, retweets, and replies are helpful, the more influential people they engage with, the better the score,” the company says.

So what did they find? The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, imposed himself with this methodology. The politician is very active, posting regularly on social media, and the most influential on Twitter according to Brandwatch. That said, the Indian Prime Minister is not the most followed on the platform with his 84.7 million followers; he is preceded by Barack Obama and his 133.2 million followers. Posting sometimes in Gujarati, sometimes in English, Narendra Modi is not content to react to political news, but also cultivates real exchanges with Internet users. Twitter, and social networks in general, have become a real tool to reach young Indian Internet users, who also represent a significant proportion of voters.

Politics gain ground

Modi’s rise to the top, dethroning singer Taylor Swift – who nevertheless displays the same influencer score of 97 – puts the growing influence of the politician’s profession on Twitter into perspective, with 8% of the top 50 influencers ranked in this category. In addition to Barack Obama at number 10 (down 5 places since 2021), there is also Hillary Clinton at number 19 (up 6 places), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is making her ranking debut this year. at number 37.

Note that Donald Trump’s account, still suspended for the moment, was not counted in the ranking. As well as @FLOTUS, the account of the First Lady of the United States, @VP, the account of the Vice President, both managed by White House staff. The former accounts of the 44th and 45th Presidents of the United States, @POTUS44 and @POTUS45, being archived, were also not considered.

While politicians are on the rise, “musician” is the most influential profession on Twitter, according to Brandwatch, with 48% of ranked influencer musicians. Taylor Swift, first in the ranking in 2021, and Katy Perry are second and third respectively on the list.

INext is the TV host profession with the most top influencers, with 10% of the 50 influencers in this category.

See the full list here

Hero Image: Courtsey Narendramodi/Instagram; Feature image: Photograph courtesy VALERIE MACON/NOAH SEELAM/AFP

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.