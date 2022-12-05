Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo accompanying President Joko Widodo returns solo





SOLO – Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo accompanied President Joko Widodo to Solo, after attending PGRI’s 77th Anniversary and National Teachers’ Day in Semarang on Saturday (12/3). The event ended at 11:15 a.m., Ganjar and Jokowi were seen in a car and headed straight for Lanumad A Yani Semarang. The two of them then left for Solo on the RI presidential plane On the plane, Ganjar had many discussions with President Jokowi. The former DPR member of the Republic of Indonesia agrees with the thoughts expressed by Minister of Education and Culture Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim in his remarks. “I think Mas Minister’s response was excellent saying that the education system in the future cannot be like this. The curriculum must be flexible and adapt to change,” he said. Ganjar said that with the independent study program, Indonesia could strengthen its human resources to be more reasoned and critical in its thinking. Don’t just finish the target. “Because from a literacy perspective we are lacking, from a numerical perspective we are also lacking, both need to be accelerated,” he said. The same, Ganjar said, was also said by Jokowi on the plane. According to him, the number one in Indonesia agrees that Indonesia cannot make great strides in the world of education if its teachers are constrained by a limited curriculum. “He said, Governor of Pak is right, if we can’t make big leaps in the world of education, it won’t happen. So the concept of independent learning should immediately be operationalized by teachers “said Ganjar mimicking Jokowi. Ganjar said Jokowi agreed that teachers in the independent program could encourage students to practice and discuss more. So that the absorption of knowledge is better. “Otherwise, later the teacher will have to spend a certain number of course books to complete, then the goal is administrative. So adaptive and creative human resources are important,” he said. On the other hand, Ganjar appreciates the commitment of the central government in terms of attention to the plight of teachers. Especially honorary and private teachers. “Every day, the commitment to caring for teachers is improving. Although we still have a lot of homework for PPPK, the fate of teachers includes the private sector, yes, we must pay a lot of attention to it,” said he declared. said. On the occasion of PGRI’s 77th anniversary and National Teachers’ Day, Ganjar hopes that teachers will maintain their enthusiasm for educating the country’s quality children. “Happy Teachers Day, keep your spirits up, we need innovation and creation in the world of wabil education specifically for the school curriculum, so that our children become futuristic children and can always respond to the future” , he pointed out.

