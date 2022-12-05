Imran Khan accuses General Bajwa of ‘betraying Pakistan and playing a double game’ against the government





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan has accused former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa of playing a ‘double game’ against his government and admitted he made a ‘big mistake’ in continuing his military leadership in 2019. While giving an interview to the local TV news channel, ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan regretted having trusted the army chief at the time, General Bajwa. The ex-Pakistani Prime Minister was ousted from power in April this year. after the motion of no confidence from the opposition.

He said, I will believe anything General Bajwa tells me because our interests were the same as we have to save the country, reported by a local TV channel during an interview.

Additionally, he said he didn’t know how the lies were spoken and he just felt betrayed.

General Bajwa Betrayed Pakistan: Imran Khan

While speaking to the local Pakistani TV news channel, Imran Khan shared that he had received reports from the intelligence office about the games being played against his government. Khan had claimed that General Bajwa was in contact with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and that the two had planned to overthrow his government. Furthermore, Khan said the two conspired against his government, which was clear after the removal of Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Faiz Hameed as ISI chief in October 2021.

However, Moonis Elahi disclosed that there has been no contact with the new military leadership, but he added that former General COAS (Retired) Bajwa has turned the tide in favor of PTI (Pakistani Political Party)” , reported a local television station.

This is my point of contention with PTI and anyone calling him a traitor he continued he was considered perfectly fine when he went in their support and now he is being called a defector said Moonis Elahi

Also, Elahi continued talking when he said that he offered PTI to come and prove to him that Gen Bajwa is a traitor and he will show Khan everything he has done for you. There is no doubt that General Bajwa had done everything for you and your party, but the minute he stepped down, he became the bad guy.

If he was the bad guy, he would never have told me to support Imran Khan, Moonis said while speaking to the local channel.

