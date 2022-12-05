Xi Jinping Doesn’t Want to Take Better Vaccine from the West, US Intelligence Says | world news

Xi Jinping will not allow the use of Western vaccines in China, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has said, underscoring Chinese presidents’ confidence in the country’s indigenous Sinovac vaccine.

Xi Jinping doesn’t want to take a better vaccine from the West and instead relies on a vaccine in China that just isn’t as effective against Omicron, she said. The remarks follow widespread protests in China as the government faces an uphill task to curb the spread of the disease.

Chinese citizens, tired of three years of strict lockdowns and other tough measures, have won a temporary battle after the government eased its zero-Covid policy in some cities.

In Beijing and Shenzhen, some restrictions were lifted over the weekend. Restrictions were also eased earlier in the week in the city of Guangzhou.

Seeing the protests and the response to them contradicts the narrative he likes to put forward that China is so much more efficient in government, Avril Haines added.

His [protests]again, not something that we see as a threat to stability right now, or regime change or anything like that,” Avril Haines said.

How this develops will be important for Xi’s position,” she added.

Covid cases in China continue to rise as the country reported 35,775 cases in the past 24 hours, of which 31,607 were asymptomatic. Two Covid deaths were also reported in Shandong and Sichuan provinces on the same day.