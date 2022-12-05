Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Review of earthquake-resistant house construction, Cianjur Regency, West Java Province, December 5, 2022





President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, this is the location for the first relocation. About 200 houses were immediately built here, for example, there are already earthquake-resistant houses. Then, in another place, 1,600 houses will also be built soon. So locations [rumah] those who were at the epicenter of the earthquake, especially in Cugenang, will be moved here and to the second location earlier. The others were built in the same place and received aid of Rp. 50 million, Rp. 25 million and Rp. 10 million, ie. Journalist

As a priority, can anyone get housing assistance for this first stage, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

The one with the flashlight earlier, Cugenang with the flashlight. He can no longer be occupied there, very dangerous. Journalist

The goal is to reach 2,000 houses, right? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes it’s done. It’s only been a few days and it’s done. This is an assembled, assembled house tear down. Journalist

But the latest data says 8,000 houses have been badly damaged sir, what would that look like sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Some of those that were badly damaged were moved and some were not. If the place is dangerous, it’s on a fault line, the fault line, that’s what we move. If this notbuilt in the same place. Journalist

What about access to water and then access to work later for relocation? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Already, if those who are relocated must have been well prepared Journalist

For other social facilities, schools? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes I did it. I went to school earlier, it also started at SMP 1, it started at Warungkondang, after the others it will be the same, because it’s not just one or two, it’s a lot. But start right away. Then for the mosque, for example earlier also in Warungkondang, it also started. Because it has been cleaned up by the assembly, so we can build it soon. Journalist

Sir, how about a renovated house? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Later Thursday, we’ll hand over support, so it all starts right away. For all movements, community activities to return, economic activity can also be helped from there. Journalist

Are there any problems, sir? Are you optimistic about the discount this December, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

That of 200 (house) yes, but that of 2000 (house) about before Lebaran, God willing.

