Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to end the Constitution





Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday condemned former President Trump as an enemy of the Constitution after calling for the document to be terminated following unfounded allegations of mass voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election .

Donald Trump thinks we should end all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution to void the 2020 election, Cheney wrote on Twitter. This was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today. No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.

— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) December 4, 2022

Cheney, a top Trump critic in the GOP who serves as the House committee’s vice chairman on Jan. 6, was one of several figures to condemn Trumps Truth Social post on Saturday, saying the Constitution should be terminated due to its longstanding electoral grievances.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections! Trump wrote.

The White House and some GOP members joined in condemning Cheney, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), the other Republican on the Jan. 6 panel.

With the former president calling for the constitution to be thrown out, not a single conservative can legitimately support him, and not a single supporter can be called a conservative. It’s insane. Trump hates the constitution, Kinzinger tweeted.

The former presidents’ release came a day after new Twitter CEO Elon Musk promoted the release of the Twitter files, which contained emails showing the social media company’s employees discussing their response to the October 2020 New York Posts article on files allegedly from Hunter Bidens laptop.

The emails show some confusion and disagreement among employees when the company deleted the story, but Twitter’s decision to limit the reach of the stories was already known, and then-CEO Jack Dorsey has since publicly called it a total mistake.

There were widespread concerns about the authenticity of the notebooks’ content at the time, although major news outlets months later verified some of the emails, leading to criticism and criticism. allegations of partisan censorship by the GOP.

