Xi Jinping Reluctant to Accept Western Vaccines: US Intelligence Chief – Mothership.SG





Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chinese President Xi Jinping would not be willing to accept vaccines made in the West even if China is having difficulty trying to control its Covid cases, according to Reuters.

Xi's position could be affected by the outbreak of protests

The outbreak of unprecedented protests across the country has raised questions about the government's zero Covid policy and prompted the government to lift Covid restrictions in cities such as Guangzhou, beijingand Shenzhen.

While the policy has so far largely shielded the country's 1.4 billion people from the virus, it has become increasingly difficult to contain the rise in new cases as the Omicron subvariants, which are highly transmissible, have become the dominant strains in the country.

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, speaking Dec. 3 at a defense forum held in California, said that even as the pandemic wreaked havoc on China socially and economically, Xi remained "reluctant to take a better vaccine from the West, and instead relies on a vaccine in China that just isn't as effective against Omicron."

She further opined that while such protests do not impact the position of the Chinese Communist Party, they may affect Xi's position.

Indeed, the mass protests show that the Chinese government is not necessarily better than other countries in its governance and handling of the epidemic, despite the outburst narrative which Xi likes to push.

Still, she cautioned that this does not mean that the country's stability or the CCP regime is in jeopardy.

No foreign vaccines

So far, China has not approved the use of any foreign vaccines, choosing not to use mRNA vaccines developed by Western countries, including those produced by the American Moderna and the German Pfizer-BioNTech. .

Instead, China has relied on locally produced vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm, which have different working mechanisms than mRNA vaccines.

Their effectiveness was interrogates also in the early days of the pandemic.

An anonymous US official said Reuters that China is not supposed to accept foreign vaccines, saying it is "a matter of national pride", that it would have to swallow "quite a lot" if it chose to accept Western-made vaccines.

The White House confirmed on November 28 that China has not yet requested vaccines from the United States, according to Reuters.

Many unvaccinated older people

According The Guardianeven though 90% of the Chinese population is vaccinated, only 69% of people over the age of 60 have received at least three doses.

For those over 80, this figure is only 40%.

This disproportionate figure compared to the vaccination rate among the younger population leaves millions of older people vulnerable to higher risks from Covid.

A high vaccination rate among the elderly population is seen by health experts as essential to reopening an economy.

Director of Oregon State University's Global Health Center, Chi Chunhuei, said The Guardian that China has the capacity to conduct advanced medical research and development, but it is confusing because they have yet to develop a bivalent vaccine to protect against newer variants of the virus.

Maybe they were too dependent on zero Covid, he said.

