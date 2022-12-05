Why does our media do their job? | charlie peters





By chance (admittedly unlikely) you listened to Piers Morgan a few weeks ago, you might have stumbled upon a half-hour interview with the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

The 70-year-old cricketing legend, ousted from office following a vote of no confidence in his leadership in April, was in the midst of a march on the capital Islamabad to demand new elections. Khan continued his cavalcade in the capital while recovering from gunshot wounds to his leg after an assassination attempt at a rally in the town of Wazirabad in early November.

Piers Morgan’s interview was the second time the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party has appeared on the show since his ousting – two more appearances than Morgan has granted, say, to a British Prime Minister since the firebrand anchor return. the airwaves with TalkTV. Even Donald Trump — a longtime Morgan associate, bonded by their shared love of self-publicity — got just one slot on his show.

Morgan skipped Khan’s turn from London playboy to Islamist pinup

In Volume II, Khan was more than happy to discuss the assassination attempt at length, repeatedly refer to other Pakistani political parties as “mafias”, quote from the Quran, refer to his country’s relationship with the United States of “master/slave”, commenting on “the purpose of existence” and adding that the whole episode made him realize “that the Almighty had saved me”.

Morgan nodded, then nodded again. He discussed, only momentarily, whether Khan could prove the allegations he made about the assassination plot. He declined to overemphasize Khan’s refusal to discuss the attempt on Salman Rushdie’s life. There were no questions about the corruption allegations, nor about his claims that his party would sweep the upcoming election. Morgan ignored Khan’s move from London playboy to Islamist pinup, his desire for close ties to Russia and China, and his claims about CIA involvement in his downfall.

He did not ask about Khan’s record in power and did not address Pakistan’s precarious economic situation. There wasn’t even a glimpse of the country’s recovery from its devastating floods this year, by far the biggest story to sweep South Asia. He didn’t even ask him about issues affecting the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK – such as the ongoing revelations about the decades-long scandal of the sexual exploitation of young girls in many English cities by gangs of mostly Pakistani men.

Instead, there was a lot about his “swashbuckling” and “phlegmatic” cricket career, his “boldness and courage” and a few more nods. “Only you, Imran, could smile slightly as you tell this story,” Morgan said, always the toughest, flattered. Khan is probably best known in Britain from his playboy cricket days, where he toured London’s nightlife circuit and was noted in the newspapers for meeting “mysterious blondes”. His transition to a major political force is expected to prompt a new approach from the UK media. Morgan’s interview didn’t deliver. It was bizarre: of little use to the average British viewer, but not even particularly useful to the average Pakistani either.

Khan has been a bit of a hype lately, and few he’s come across have been much tougher than Morgan. He was interviewed by The Times last week at his home in Lahore, in which he was described as “eager to resume campaigning, frustrated to be locked down”. He repeated his undisputed allegations of powerful forces arrayed against him – including a claim that a helicopter he was riding in had been sabotaged. Three weeks ago he spoke to the Oxford Union via video link, where he claimed a “reign of terrorism” had taken place in Pakistan since his expulsion.

He risked setting fire to a flammable situation in an attempt to seize power

Where he appeared, he was effectively treated as a curious mixture of celebrity and foreign emissary – free to act with impunity, when he should be seen as an immensely powerful politician to be scrutinized and challenged, and not like a famous face with something to sell.

Khan, certainly, has something to complain about. Having bullets pulled out of your leg gives you some degree of grievance. Although he claims to have entered politics to try to cure the ills of his country, he risked setting fire to a combustible situation in an attempt to gain, retain and regain power. Few seem ready to tackle this subject.

In one of the most impressive policy shifts, he leaned heavily on Islamism as a populist ideology, just as the country was on the brink of economic collapse. Under Khan, the “madrassification” of public schools and universities, according to Lahore-based educator Rubina Saigol, “is likely to create students with a conservative Islamic global outlook.”

It certainly helped Khan gain wild popularity, but it didn’t create a particularly auspicious future for a country already battling a vicious Pakistani Taliban insurgency and with Hindu nationalism in neighboring India – the dominant and intransigent power. .

It doesn’t take much to imagine how his constant assertions that dark forces are at play to oppose him and the people, that his political opponents are all crooks, and his march on Islamabad to effectively demand power, could create an explosive situation.

In recent days, Khan also appears to have acknowledged this, calling off the march because ‘I know there will be havoc and the loss will be for the country’ and backtracking on allegations of CIA involvement in his office. losing. This did not stop his party from saying it would withdraw from the country’s provincial legislatures, on the grounds that it would not participate in a “corrupt” political system.

It remains to be seen how Imran Khan’s political career will end. There are many twists and turns in this upcoming saga. At the very least, when telling the British public the story of what is happening in their former colony, the media should have the backbone to address religious extremism, economic collapse and the third largest army in the world. world enduring a serious political power struggle, rather than spin it like a celebrity reveal.

