Jokowi’s visit colored by hysterical cries of Cianjur earthquake victims





Cianjur – Sri Kania Wahyuni, the family of the victim who was buried in a landslide after the earthquake cried and cried hysterically when President Joko Widodo visited the relocation site in Sirnagalih village, district by Cilaku, Cianjur, Monday (5/12/2022). The woman asked the president to continue the search for her mother and sister until they are found. Initially, Kania was in a special chair prepared for the victims who were about to be moved. However, when Jokowi’s visit was not over, Kania chose to rise from her seat.



As Jokowi was about to return home after surveying the location of the earthquake-proof accommodations for the victims, Kania cried out desperately demanding that the search for the buried victims continue, including until two members of his family are found. After screaming, the woman cried hysterically on the terrace of the Office of Environmental Services which adjoins the relocation site. Kania admitted that he had come since morning hoping for a government statement so that the search for the buried victims would continue until all were found. “Mom, I’m the only one here hoping for this statement to come out. Those who come here are still waiting for news that family members who were buried have been found. But there’s no certainty,” Kania said. crying. . Kania, a victim of the Cianjur earthquake, cried during the visit of President Joko Widodo. Photo: Ikbal Selamat/ detik Jabar He admitted he had been around the landslide site for 15 days. His presence was accompanied by the hope of his mother and sister who were buried in a landslide in Jalan Mangunkerta, Cijedil village, Cugenang district, to be found. Kania said that right now the families of the other victims are also very hopeful that the victims can be found, and not just focusing on relocation. “I can move later, the important thing is that my family finds him first. I want to search with my brother and they are prohibited, but the agents did not find a meeting point. He said that the search for the border was until tomorrow, I just asked for certainty to continue to be extended until everything was found,” he said. “But in today’s activities, what was discussed was only about relocation, but nothing in the research provided clarity,” he added. In the end, Kania chose to go to the site of the avalanche, to wait for the latest search news. “It is useless here also not heard,” he said. Meanwhile, Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman, said there was still time until tomorrow to search. He therefore hopes that the victim’s family will remain patient. “There is still time today and tomorrow. Wait until tomorrow, whether it is extended or not, wait until tomorrow,” he said briefly. (iqk/orb)

