Politics
What the Prime Minister’s brother told him during their brief meeting in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s elder brother, Somabhai Modi, cast his ballot in Ahmedabad in the second phase of assembly elections on Monday.
Somabhai Modi cast his vote at Nishan, Ranip Public School in Ahmedabad, the same voting booth where Prime Minister Modi cast his vote.
Somabhai became emotional while talking about the Prime Minister who visited him earlier in the day.
Speaking to ANI, the Prime Minister’s brother revealed his interaction with him.
“I asked him (PM Modi) that he was working a lot for the country and he should rest too,” Somabhai said.
He said the people of the country cannot ignore the kind of work that has been done at the national level since 2014, which he said would be the basis for voting in the Gujarat Assembly elections.
“My only message to voters is that they should use their votes well. They should vote for such a party that would work for the development of the country. People have seen the kind of work that has been done at the national level since 2014, they can’t ignore it. People will vote on that basis,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi cast his ballot at Nishan, Ranip Public School in Ahmedabad and thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat for celebrating the Democracy Festival with great fanfare .
“The Democracy Festival was celebrated with great fanfare by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank the people of the country. I also want to commend the Election Commission for organizing elections peacefully,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Residents of Ahmedabad, who were at the voting booth where the prime minister voted, said they had come early in the morning to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi.
“We came early in the morning to see the Prime Minister. First we saw him and then we voted. We are very proud when we see the Prime Minister. It is a moment of happiness when Prime Minister Modi come here to vote,” said one of the residents.
Earlier, former royal Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad voted at a voting booth in Vadodara and asked people to exercise their right to vote.
“Voting is our right. I call on everyone to exercise their right to vote. There is no right without responsibility,” she said.
Voting for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies in 14 districts in North and Central Gujarat began at 8am on Monday under strict security measures.
No less than 833 candidates from 61 parties are running in the second phase of the Gujarat elections, the fate of which will be decided by more than 2.51 million voters.
The Electoral Commission has set up 26,409 voting booths and nearly 36,000 electronic voting machines (EVM) will be used for this purpose. About 29,000 presidents and more than 84,000 tellers were deployed in 14 constituencies to facilitate the ballot.
According to Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat, P Bharathi, out of a total of 26,409 polling stations, 93 are model polling booths, 93 are eco-friendly polling booths, another 93 are run by Divyang and 14 are youth run. The webcast will take place in 13,319 voting booths during the second phase.
“A total of 2,51,58,730 voters will vote, of which 1,29,26,501 are male, 1,22,31,335 are female and 894 are third gender,” Bharathi said.
The 93 ballot-related seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.
Among the prominent names to vote in the Gujarat finals are Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Isudan Gadhvi, Speaker of the Congress of Gujarat Jagdish Thakor and cricketers Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.
In the first phase of the December 1 poll, Gujarat recorded an overall turnout of 63.14%. Voting started at 8am in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions. The first round of voting for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat ended on December 1, with an overall turnout of 63.31%.
The counting of votes will take place on December 8.
