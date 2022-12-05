Bajwa pushed PML-Q to support Imran: Parvez Elahi – Newspaper





Says no system available for early polls when they call Alleges CEC playing as rival to PTI chiefs

LAHORE: Days after his son Moonis Elahi made a similar statement, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said on Sunday that former army chief General Qamar Bajwa had pushed the PML-Q to support PTI President Imran Khan.

Mr Elahis’ remarks follow Imran Khan’s accusation a day earlier that General Bajwa was playing a double game. In an interview with Bol News on Saturday, Mr Khan said he had committed a grave mistake in granting General Bajwa an extension and accused the former army chief of indulging in double-dealing, double talk, mixed messages etc. He alleged that General Bajwa denied everything when questioned about the establishment’s contacts with the opposition at the time.

However, Mr Elahi, while speaking in an interview with Bol News’ Tajzia program on Sunday, seemed less confident about early polls.

The CM has acknowledged that there is no system available under which we call general elections and that they occur before time.

He added that the (PDM government) has its mandate until next August and [it is to be seen] how cautiously he will move forward in these critical times.

It will be good if the general elections are held early, but it is necessary that they (the PDM government) agree and the even bigger problem is that the chief election commissioner plays the role of the rival of Imran Khan , he added.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said that Moonis Elahi had also expressed a wish to side with the PTI. God changed our path in the last moments and sent Bajwa sahib to show us the way. When I expressed my concerns about the Sharifs and told him that I did not trust them, Bajwa sahib said: “You must proceed with caution and the path to Imran is better for you and your friends” , Mr. Elahi said without specifying whether his interaction with the former. COAS occurred before the no-confidence movement against Prime Minister Imran Khan or at the time of the election of chief ministers of Punjab.

Although Mr. Elahis takes the election timetable, Mr. Khan is campaigning and pushing the PDM government to call a snap election and recently issued a clear warning that he will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and lead 66% of the Pakistan at the polls. . On Saturday, he gave the PDM government an ultimatum of four to five days to decide whether to dissolve all the assemblies and call general elections at most by the end of next March.

On the new configuration of the army, the chief minister said that the institution is now openly saying that it will not interfere in politics and will instead ensure that the elections are held in a free and fair manner. Holding free and fair elections will give us an edge as the government of Punjab has delivered on its promises by taking massive action for the betterment of the people of Punjab.

We have maintained harmonious and cordial relations with the army since 1983 as well as with the judiciary, he said.

The Chief Minister said the Sharifs were not trustworthy and had abandoned him and various former army chiefs including General Musharraf and General Jahangir Karamat at least five times. He said Imran Khan was the only leader who had instilled fear in Sharifs.

Imran’s Big Mistake

In his interview on Saturday, Mr Khan said he had made a serious mistake in granting General Bajwa an extension. He said extensions should not be granted in the military, but the situation was different and they had no choice.

He accused the former army chief of indulging in double-dealing, double talk, mixed messages and more, adding that General Bajwa denied everything when asked about the contacts of establishment with the opposition of the time.

Asked about Moonis Elahi’s claims that they supported the PTI on General Bajwa’s directives during the motion of no confidence, Mr. Khan replied that it was his greatest weakness to trust General Bajwa. We received different signals but they pretended to be neutral and assured that they wanted continuity, he said.

He said instructions had been sent that overthrowing his government would lead to economic instability. Instead, he claimed, PTI allies told him that a message had been received to cross over to the other side.

Mr Khan recalled that he finally sent a message [to Bajwa] that he will go out to the public and seek their support. I asked them which side they were on. I told them that if they were on the other side then I would have a different strategy, he added.

Regarding the situation of PTI Senator Azam Swati, Mr. Khan said he was disappointed that no action had been taken by the court. He said the judiciary should look at injustice and take it into account because people have faith in them.

He said they had approached the Supreme Court regarding the case of Azam Swati, the murder of Arshad Sharifs and the assassination attack on him.

Message to establishment

Mr Khan said a message had been sent to the new military establishment and President Alvi had delivered his message. What has happened in the past seven months? Did the party crash? Today we have such support that no other party has ever enjoyed in history. Even Bhutto didn’t have the kind of support we have today, he claimed.

He reiterated that CM Elahi gave him the power to dissolve the assembly. However, he did not respond whether a written summary had been given to him by the Chief Minister.

Asked about PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari’s attempts to control the situations, he said the game was no longer in Zardari’s hands as Chaudhry Parvez Elahi stood by the PTI.

Posted in Dawn, December 5, 2022

