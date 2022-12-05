



COORDINATING MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA PRESS CONFERENCE HM.4.6/726/SET.M.ECON.3/12/2022 Encouraging Community Economic Activities, President Jokowi Ensures Accelerated Construction of Relocation of Residents of Cianjur Earthquake Victims Cianjur, December 5, 2022 President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) returned to visit a number of earthquake affected areas in Cianjur Regency, West Java Province on Monday (5/12). During the visit, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto was also present to accompany. The first visit was made to Cianjur Peduli Paspampres Assistance Post, Cijedil Village, Cugenang District, Cianjur Regency. The President said his arrival this time in Cianjur, apart from providing direct assistance, was also to ensure that construction of houses for affected residents who have been relocated can begin today. “I’m here to make sure that first, the relocation will start construction today,” President Jokowi said. Meanwhile, assistance for homes of affected residents who are not moving will be provided beginning Thursday, December 8, 2022 after the verification process is complete. The aid provided was 50 million rupees for heavily damaged houses, 25 million rupees for moderately damaged houses and 10 million rupees for lightly damaged houses. By providing assistance for damaged homes, the president hopes people can start building their homes. “We hope that there will also be community activities, there will be economic activities, there will be economic movements. That is what we hope,” the president said. The visit continued to Darul Falah (Ponpes) Islamic boarding school in Jambudipa village, which is one of the educational institutions in Cianjur regency that was affected by the earthquake. In addition, the President and his entourage reviewed the progress of the construction of earthquake-proof houses in Sirnagalih village, where 200 earthquake-proof houses will be built for residents affected by the Cianjur earthquake. “Yes, this is the place for the first relocation. About 200 houses were immediately built here, for example, there are already earthquake-proof houses,” the president said in his statement to the media after the inspection. Besides these localities, the government is also preparing to build 1,600 similar houses in other localities. The relocation itself is a priority for residents whose homes are at the epicenter of the earthquake, especially in Cugenang district. Director General of Housing of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Iwan Suprijanto, explained that the house to be built on an area of ​​2.5 hectares will be built using earthquake-resistant housing technology or the Simple Healthy Instant House (RISHA ). Each house is type 36 and is built on an area of ​​75 square meters. Also accompanying the President during the review, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Head of National Disaster Management Agency, Deputy Governor of West Java and the Chief of Cianjur District. (BPMI Setpres/dlt/fsr) *** Head of Communications, Information Services and Trials Office

