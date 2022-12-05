Imran Khan’s politics seek power even as they undermine the country’s foundations (PM Shehbaz Sharif)





Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (C) talks to delegates after a joint press conference with the UN Secretary General at the Pakistan Pavilion during the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Center in the Egyptian resort of the same name on November 7, 2022. AFPPM Shehbaz Sharif berates PTI President Imran Khan. Khan’s politics seek only power, the prime minister says. The leader of the PTI pressured the government to hold early elections.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan for seeking to attain power even if it means undermining the country’s foundations.

The PTI and the coalition government are at loggerheads while the former insists on holding early elections. However, the ruling alliance ruled out snap polls and vowed not to come under pressure from Khan.

“Imran’s recent rant against parliamentary democracy is the latest in a series of attacks that undermine the workings of democracy in modern nation states,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

While PTI leader speaks against state institutions and launches abuses against leaders of ruling alliance, Prime Minister Shehbaz believes that the sole purpose of his policy was to return to power by any means necessary .

“His (Khan’s) policies are aimed at carving his way to power, even if that means undermining the foundations on which this country stands,” the prime minister said.

The PM’s statement comes after the PTI leader signaled his willingness to stop the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if the coalition government agrees to hold elections by the end of March. next year, another announcement to put pressure on the coalition alliance.

In an interview with a private news channel, Khan said: If they are ready for the elections by the end of March, we will not dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, we want to organize polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies.”

He added that his party would not agree on a date after March and that the assemblies would be dissolved this month. [December] if the government disagrees.

How long will it take them to decide? They have to say yes or no. We have already decided, said the former prime minister, stressing his conditional position on talks with the government on the date of the elections.

Furthermore, for the first time since spending three and a half years with the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the head of the PTI declared: “He give an extension [Gen Bajwa] was my biggest mistake.”

I would trust anything ex-COAS General Bajwa said. I would tell her that we are both [thinking about] the country; our goal is to save the country, Khan said.

The former Prime Minister added that he does not know how he was lied to and betrayed.

Accusing the former army chief of treason, Khan said whenever he asked Bajwa about the plot, he replied that they wanted continuity.

The former prime minister said he complained in Bajwa that his allies hinted the army was forcing them to switch loyalties and you say the forces are ‘neutral’.

He revealed that the leaders of MQM-P and other parties also told them about the role of ex-COAS Gen Bajwas.

We were amazed they told me anything else and we were getting other signals from there [allies]Khan said.

