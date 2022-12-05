PM Modi thanks world leaders for supporting India’s G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for their support for India’s G20 presidency.

Responding to a tweet from Biden, the prime minister said, “Thank you @POTUS. Your invaluable support will be a source of strength for India’s G-20 Presidency. It is important that we all work together to build a better planet.

Responding to a tweet from Macron, Modi wrote: “Thank you my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to consulting with you closely during India’s G20 Presidency as we strive to bring global attention to issues affecting humanity as a whole.

Responding to a congratulatory tweet from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Modi said, “Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being, and I am confident that the world will continue to learn from Japan’s successes on various fronts.

In response to the message from his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude for his kind words.

“Gratitude for your kind work Mr. @sanchezcastejon. Fully endorse your view of working collectively to alleviate the challenges of the present to leave a better planet for generations to come.

Responding to a congratulatory message from European Council President Charles Michel, Modi tweeted: “Thank you Mr. @CharlesMichel. Looking forward to your active participation as we work collectively to promote global good.

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 from Indonesia. The mandate will continue until November 20, 2023.