The Kings Speech: Everything we know about Charles’ first Christmas message

Families gathered around the television for the Christmas broadcast will notice some differences this year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as King Charles III prepares to deliver his first festive address to the nation.

As the country’s new monarch, King Charles is expected to continue what has become an integral part of Christmas Day for many families in the UK and around the world.

It will be the first time in almost 70 years that a king has broadcast the traditional royal Christmas broadcast, saidRadio schedulesand it will be the first time in history that a male monarch will deliver a televised Christmas message.

King George VI, the last male monarch to sit on the British throne, broadcast his speeches on the radio, while Queen Elizabeth II made her festive television debut in 1957, a tradition she has upheld until his death this year.

What will the king say in this year’s speech?

The contents of the Kings’ speech are unlikely to be well known until it is delivered, but Charles is believed to pay tribute to his late mother and reflect on the celebrations around her Platinum Jubilee, which took place earlier this year, Radio Times said.

Other topics that could be discussed include the change of prime ministers in the UK during the year, as the country had three separate Tory prime ministerships from Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and now Rishi Sunak, as well as the progress made in reducing COVID deaths and the ongoing war. against Russia and Ukraine, says the magazine.

There has also been speculation about which members of the Royal Family will be warmly mentioned in the Kings’ first festive message and who may be snubbed.

As the release of Prince Harry’s revealing memoirSparelooms over the family, King Charles must decide whether to continue his record of supportive comments about his son having mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his first speech as king, or default to reverting to himself. focus only on working members of the royal family, said Newsweek.

When did the tradition of the Christmas show start?

The first royal Christmas message was delivered in 1932 by Queens grandfather George V, but it took several years for the broadcast to become the regular tradition that it is today, said the Royal familyofficial site. It was not until the start of the war in 1939 that the show became a Christmas tradition, having played an important role in boosting morale and reinforcing belief in the common cause during the war years.

This year the Christmas broadcast will be the first broadcast by a king in decades and King Charles will also make history as the first male monarch to deliver a televised Christmas address to the nation.

The last Christmas broadcast to be given by a king was that of the Queen’s father, King George VI, in 1951. But it was marred by the illness that plagued the king in his final years. He could only manage it in intervals and this last Christmas show was the only one he pre-recorded rather than broadcast live. The Queen, however, always pre-recorded her message before December 25.

King Charles will also follow in his mother’s footsteps and pre-record her message ahead of the big day, said theDaily mail.

But, exceptionally, it looks like the Royal Family will also join the ranks of those who choose to avoid the Christmas Day tradition. The newspaper reported that Charles wanted to break the family tradition of gathering around the television to watch the monarch give the Christmas show when it airs in the afternoon. Instead, he would encourage his loved ones to focus on remembering their happy times with the Queen.