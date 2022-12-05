The ex-COAS Bajwa was playing a double game: Imran





In what appeared to be an attempt to clear the air after his bid for coalition government talks on snap polls reportedly fell through, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan insisted on Saturday that his offer had been misunderstood, as he did. in the broader interest of the country.

He then implored federal government managers to realize the country was rapidly heading towards default and urged them to act to save the 220 million people from perpetual loss.

However, Mr. Khan, during an interview granted to a private television channel, gave a new dimension to his position. The PTI leader said he could delay the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies if the political players agree to come to the table and decide that general elections will be called at most by the end of next March.

Since March will be the month of Ramazan, Mr. Khan’s new suggestion implies that the PDM government should immediately announce the date of the elections, dissolve all assemblies and call a general election. But he added that the elections could also take place during the month of fasting.

Earlier, while addressing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly lawmakers via video link from his residence in Zaman Park, he insisted that the PTI was ready to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies this month and get 66% of Pakistan to the polls.

This, he said, would bring the country to a standstill as all political parties, including those in power, would be busy preparing for election campaigns. He added that the country had no choice but to hold early elections to ensure political stability, but said the ruling coalition was shying away from the polls for fear of losing to his party.

On the other hand, apparently withdrawing the offer of government talks he made on Friday, the PTI leader reiterated his long-held position that he would not talk to thieves and dacoits, implying that his message was aimed at the powers that be.

I ask you (the PDM government) to announce elections for the good of the country, because the PTI is not worried, even if elections are held in October next year, he said, and asked the KP legislators to start preparations for election campaigns in their respective constituencies.

Denying the federal government for not having a roadmap to save the sagging economy, the ex-prime minister said the PML-N had tested its two experienced finance ministers, Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar, but that ‘they were both busy accusing each other of pushing the country into default.

A vote of confidence can never be successful without the support of the establishment, Mr. Khan said, and repeated his allegations that the leaders of the PML-N and PPP had hidden their wealth and property from the public. abroad and would fly away as soon as the country faced a disaster. . PDM leaders, he claimed, were changing laws and closing their corruption cases. They will also try to disqualify me and knock out other PTI parliamentarians through cases to ensure their election victory, he feared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/117671-ex-coas-bajwa-was-playing-double-game-imran.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos