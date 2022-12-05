IntelBrief: Pakistan Facing Significant Internal and Regional Challenges





IntelBrief: Pakistan faces significant internal and regional challenges

AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Pakistani politics remain volatile as Imran Khan, ousted as prime minister in April following a parliamentary vote of no confidence, rallies his supporters to stage a comeback. The Khan rallies are taking place alongside the appointment of a new senior military officer who disagreed with Khan during his tenure as prime minister, creating tense opposition dynamics. In an effort to deprive his rivals of leverage to exclude him from politics, Khan plays down previous accusations that the United States was responsible for his ousting. Compounding the tumultuous domestic situation, Pakistan’s relations with its former Taliban allies in Afghanistan have been surprisingly strained since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

Pakistani politics and regional dynamics are increasingly unstable, more than six months after parliament ousted popular Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence in April. Despite decades in politics, it was Khan’s career as a cricketer that propelled Pakistan to victory, and his subsequent work to provide cancer care in the country that sealed his place in the hearts many Pakistanis. Seeking to keep Khan out of power, prominent figures are lined up in a coalition that includes his immediate predecessor Nawaz Sharif, brother Sharif, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (who replaced Khan as Prime Minister), and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, currently Minister of Foreign Affairs and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and her husband, former President Asif Ali Zardari. Despite his ouster, Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party remain hugely popular, especially among many Pakistanis who blame the political establishment for the country’s seemingly intractable economic woes and endemic government corruption. In mid-October by-elections, the Khans party won six of the eight vacant parliamentary seats in the election; the PPP only won two.

Refusing to accept political defeat, Khan has demonstrated an ability to defy opponents, including the country’s powerful military rulers whom he accuses of backing his ouster. Support from the country’s powerful military establishment has often been seen as a precursor to the country’s political success and longevity. Khan has drawn a large number of rallies organized as part of what he calls his “long march” on the capital, Islamabad, to demand snap elections before the scheduled time in late 2023. His supporters want Khan back in office to strengthen the country. beleaguered economy, weakened by global supply chain disruptions and recent major floods, and exposing and combating rampant corruption. Intending to deny him a return, in late October Pakistan’s Election Commission, a body controlled by his political opponents, banned Khan from office for five years, accusing him of failing to accurately declare the details of the gifts he had received and sold during his tenure.

Claiming the case against him was politically motivated, Khan used the disqualification to fuel his rallies and demands for a snap election. During a November 3 rally, Khan was shot in the leg by an assailant who is apparently not affiliated with any major political faction or radical Islamist group operating inside Pakistan. On November 26, still suffering from his injuries, Khan held a large rally in Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad, to culminate his long march, during which he announced that his party was leaving all regional and national assemblies to distance itself from a “corrupt society”. system.” He also blamed certain members of the military in connection with the Nov. 3 plot to kill him, and he made numerous allegations of intimidation, harassment, and official threats against himself and his supporters. .

As part of their efforts to thwart Khan’s return attempts, his opponents have accelerated plans to appoint a new military leader, Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, as army chief of staff. , the highest military command post in the country. The military remains a powerful institution that has sometimes taken power directly and at other times been a political kingmaker. Munir took charge of the 600,000-strong nuclear army on November 29, upon the retirement of General Qamar Javed Bajwa after six years in that role. Previously, Munir served for eight months as head of the powerful Inter-Service Intelligence Directorate (ISI), the covert military intelligence unit that serves as a key liaison with the Afghan Taliban and jihadist militant groups in Pakistan. In 2019, during his tenure as prime minister, Khan removed Munir from his post at the ISI; however, Munir has since been promoted to a position where he can potentially retaliate against Khan by using the military’s political influence to block his return to power. Still, some analysts assess Munir as a professional soldier who will try to keep the institution largely separate from politics, and Khan has made no public objections, as some feared he would do to Munir’s appointment.

Pakistan’s foreign policy, including its troubled relationship with its former protege, the Afghan Taliban, now in power in Kabul, provides a backdrop for political unrest. During his tenure as prime minister, Khan reportedly lost support from the Pakistani military in part because he obstructed a US plan to restore operational intelligence and counterterrorism bases in Pakistan, to compensate for the closure. of these installations in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the American army. Then-military leader Bajwa objected to Khan’s position, saying Pakistan shares[s] a long and excellent strategic relationship with the United States, which remains our main export market. Hoping to avoid further friction with the Pakistani military, Khan recently changed his stance on relations with the United States. In a Nov. 18 interview with National Public Radio (NPR), Khan said: We have to move on, and we have to have a new kind of relationship with the United States, which I’ve always said. Unfortunately, our relationship in the past has been very unbalanced. Still, US officials believe a return to power by Khan could again set back Washington’s relationship with Islamabad and potentially interfere with US regional counterterrorism operations. US officials believe that should Khan return to the premiership, he would continue to broaden his engagement with China, and possibly Russia as well, as he did when in office.

Beyond trying to outsmart Khan, Pakistan’s current leaders are also looking to Munir to achieve key regional goals. Munir previously served in Saudi Arabia, one of Pakistan’s main allies. His familiarity with Saudi leaders could position Munir to appeal for Kingdom help in easing tensions with Taliban leaders in Kabul. All factions in Pakistan assumed that the country that had been home to the Taliban for two decades would reap handsome dividends when the movement returned to power following the US withdrawal in August 2021. Instead, however, the Afghan Taliban extended support to their Pakistani comrades. weapons, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which continues to carry out cross-border attacks in Pakistan. Tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan have sometimes escalated into clashes between their respective security personnel. In mid-November, a major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan was closed to trade and transit after a clash between security forces on both sides resulted in the death of a Pakistani border guard. Yet until the domestic political unrest is resolved, it is difficult to envisage an improvement in Pakistan’s relations with the Taliban in Kabul or Pakistan’s historic rival, India, which continues to grow closer to the United States. under several strategic strategies supported by the United States. forums in the Indo-Pacific region.

