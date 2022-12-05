Gujarat is not the message of BJP’s Punjabthat to AAP. But Modi can’t stop it either

IOn the afternoon of December 8, if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins the Gujarat legislative elections, how will it interpret its seventh consecutive victory?

I posed this question to a senior BJP leader in Ahmedabad.

He immediately responded by saying: [Narendra] Modi!

And not Hindutva? I asked.

emnama badhu samai jaay (Modis image absorbed all elements including Hindutva), he said.

This election will be remembered for being completely Modi-centric.

The prime minister steered the election away from all the immediate issues with his oratory power and ability to relate directly to voters. His physical presence among voters emphasized Gujarat ni asmita (pride of Gujarat) which he represents so aggressively.

It also explains why he did the unthinkable on December 1 in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister embarked on a journey to visit the back streets and alleys of the heritage city, a roadshow Gujaratis had never seen before.

Modi took part in an arduous election campaign in the form of a 50 km long roadshow, traveling up and down 14 constituencies of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar where he stood for five hours in his vehicle and greeted more of 10 lakh supporters and passers-by. To witness the campaign, I stood near Visat Nagar, Narayanpura, where the Rabaris, a pastoral community, are settled. Visat Mata is their goddess whose only temple is in Pakistan. Some were waiting to see Modi and wanted to hand in a petition to facilitate Visat Mata darshan in Pakistan.

Modis popularity in the field

On the side of the road, queuing for the Modi caravan, elders argued with young voters over the true extent of the Aam Aadmi Parties (AAP) presence in their settlement. A middle-aged trader who is a loyal BJP supporter told me not to ask too many questions. Well, don’t worry Fashion it is vote aapiye chiye etle shanti thi raheva male che (Sister, leave the discussion aside; we live in peace because we vote for Modi), he said politely.

This one-line explanation, although very complex, defines why Modi is difficult to face at home. This election in Gujarat is likely to study how election campaigning is all about creating an atmosphere that gives people a sense of security. It works wonders in the constituencies of Gujarat.

During public rallies in South Gujarat and North Gujarat, Modi changed his they were (language) depending on the local audience. In Saurashtra, he injected a warm Kathiawadi tone.

On social media, the BJP and Congress have faced onslaught from the AAP. If the vote had taken place on Twitter, the AAP would have largely won on the real battleground, however, the BJP reminded them that Gujarat is different from Punjab.

But all the power, money and politics of the BJP will not be able to stop the birth of AAPs in Gujarat through this election. Weak as its presence is, the AAP will force the BJP and Congress to change their ways after the election.

All was not well done

Modi and Amit Shah focused on peace and stability in Gujarat. They reported details of corrupt governance in Congress, the dangers of terrorism in India, Section 370, the evacuation of Indian students from the Ukrainian war zone, and security issues. In predominantly Muslim areas, Shah turned up the communal heat when he referred to the 2002 Godhra riots and hinted that only the BJP can keep the state riot-free.

Two months ago, Congress and the AAP struggled to control the election and its agenda by talking about inflation and corruption at all levels. But as soon as Modi and Shah descended on Gujarat from New Delhi and held more than 65 public rallies and 15 roadshows combined, no particular serious issue could muster the necessary weight to nail down the BJP.

The BJP’s propaganda machinery has worked effectively, especially in the regional print media and Gujarati television channels, to divert debates to Gujarat’s distant past and future.

It’s not all worked out hunky-dory for the BJP. Over the past few months, there has been a harsh indictment of Gandhinagar’s government among the people. Modi had to eliminate Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet. Most of them shunned the electoral campaign.

Gujarat currently faces a host of pressing problems, insufficient water supply in tribal areas, expensive private education, poor health infrastructure and widespread corruption which affects the poor and middle class the most. The sad memories of the mismanagement of the Covid are still vivid in the families who have lost their loved ones due to the lack of sanitary infrastructure.

A divided house

In this election, the BJP has been a house divided. In every constituency there are dissident leaders and cadres, and in many others BJP rebels are battling weak party candidates.

Although at first the leadership of President CR Patils excited young party cadres, its business-like operation was not appreciated by the hard core. The established candidate selection process was not strictly adhered to and was accelerated due to missed deadlines. Even the advertising campaign Aa Gujarat main banavyu che (I did this Gujarat) didn’t work as expected. He was downplayed by the party.

In the past, the BJP had a well-established mechanism to work on rebel candidates, but this time it failed and more than a dozen leaders were suspended for anti-party activities. More interestingly, the first phase of low voting showed that BJPs boasting of panna pramukh (part in charge at stand level) and stand management are overestimated. What is a panna pramukh system if it does not get voters to the polling booth?

This election also exposed key Congress and BJP leaders who consistently denied the presence of the AAP in Gujarat. The BJP leaders have somewhat comically tried to inflate the odds of Congress winning the election. The AAP was affected by both.

The BJP has repeatedly told the media that the AAP has no ideology and therefore cannot survive long enough in the Indian political context. The BJP leaders cited examples of left-wing parties, Samajwadi party, Bahujan Samaj party and Dravidian parties which developed solely because of their ideologies.

In 2017, the BJP got 1.4 crore votes and the Congress about 1.2 crore votes, which was considered the peak of the parties in the state. Now Congress is weaker.

In this election, the Congress had no cohesive political message against the BJP, it had no support from the central leadership or the pan-Gujarat creative media campaign. All of the congressional candidates have fought their political battles, in large part, with their own funding. They were no match for the resources of the BJP. Congress leaders Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadia, Bharatsinh Solanki and President Jagdish Thakor worked in four different regions. Modi’s confidence stems from the difference in the vote split between the BJP and Congress since the 2017 elections. Even if the BJP loses votes due to anti-incumbency, it will remain comfortably in the race.

Answer to some questions

Many local AAP leaders lament that even the youth of Gujarat is divided and most of them seem to have no appetite for revolution, such as the 1974 Navnirman Andolan against Chimanbhai Patel’s slippery economy and corruption, then CM.

The AAP, which asserts itself more and more as a conformist party, is on track to be born in the land of Mahatma Gandhi but will experience difficult times even if it secures a respectable share of votes and a few seats. The BJP has given it special attention and employed more resources in constituencies where the AAP leadership is contesting.

This election is neither boring nor disappointing as the results will answer a series of important questions. How and to what extent did Modi impact the poll? Did Modis’ popularity peak in this election? What will BJP’s vote share be compared to 2017? How many votes did the AAP snatch from the BJP and Congress in urban and rural areas? Will the final PAA vote share be sufficient for it to become Naia Congress in Gujarat? On how many seats did the AAP give the BJP a clear advantage by cutting Congress votes? Will BJP improve in Saurashtra and North Gujarat? What role did caste play in the seats won by Congress?

What are the real issues that helped PAA entry into Gujarat? How will Modi fix broken governance in Gujarat? What kind of changes will he bring to the functioning of the party?

Gujarat’s history is likely to live on and around Modi. A veteran Surat-based journalist who knew Modi well, said: No one can win in Gujarat until the opposition can convincingly prove in a people’s court that Modi is a bogus Hindu. Obviously, that won’t happen. Until Modis’ credentials are intact, the Gujaratis would continue to elect the BJP.

Let’s wait until December 8.

(Edited by Humra Laeeq)