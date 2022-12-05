Boris Johnson POLL: Should the ex-PM return to frontline politics? | Politics | New





Mr Johnson has opted to stand again as the Conservative candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next election, where he has been an MP since 2015. The chairman of his local Conservative association, Richard Mills, told the Telegraph that Mr Johnson had his full support. He said: ‘Uxbridge and the South Ruislip Conservative Association fully support Boris Johnson as our local MP and candidate for any future election. “Since his re-election in 2019, he has implemented his plans to redevelop and modernize Hillingdon Hospital as well as increasing the number of police officers at Uxbridge. “We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver to the residents and communities of the riding, where he has strong connections and involvement.” READ MORE: Boris leaves door open for leadership race

His decision to stand for the fourth time in the West London constituency leaves the door open for a future leadership campaign. However, veteran pollster Sir John Curtice warned that Mr Johnson could struggle to keep his seat in the “vulnerable” constituency. Recent modeling by the new statesman shows Labor would win the seat by 52 points to 35 if the public went to the polls now. Joe Twyman, co-founder of public opinion consultancy Deltapoll, said: “Uxbridge will be top of Labor’s list of targets next time around, and if the national polls stay where they are it should be very winnable for them. “We don’t know what impact Boris Johnson’s own reputation will have on the race. There will be people more likely to vote for him than for any other Tory. But I suspect they will outnumber those who are particularly motivated to vote against him. DO NOT MISS : Boris Johnson set to lose seat in 2024, pollster warns [INSIGHT]

Last month, former Conservative Party Chairman Jake Berry claimed on Matt Forde’s Political Party Podcast that Mr Johnson will ‘come back’ although he ‘bottled up’ his last attempt at a comeback as Prime Minister, describing him as the ‘rubber ball of politics’ who would continue to ‘bounce for more’. Nadhim Zahawi dismissed suggestions that Mr Johnson could return to lead both the country and the party on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge program on Sunday. He explained, “No, because having another leadership election would be a surefire way for us to lose the election.” He continued: “I’m talking to Boris Johnson. In fact, I spoke for him in his constituency during a conversation with the chairman of the party [event]. “Let me tell you how Boris Johnson feels about it. Like he did when he pondered and stepped aside and backed [Prime Minister] Rishi Sunak. “He said, ‘I won’t be selfish, I’ll put the country and the party forward.’ And Rishi has the overwhelming support of the parliamentary party, that’s why he backed him. It was the right thing to do. We have to stick together.” So what do you think? Should Mr Johnson return to frontline politics? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

