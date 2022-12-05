Indonesia set to pass new penal code that will ban sex outside marriage

Connect with us

Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia is set to ratify sweeping changes to its criminal code on Tuesday, senior officials confirmed, in a legal overhaul that critics say could roll back hard-won democratic freedoms and police morality in the nation of ‘South East Asia.

Among the most controversial revisions to the code are articles that would penalize sex outside marriage with up to a year in prison, prohibit cohabitation between unmarried couples, insult the president and express opinions contrary to the national ideology, known under the name of Pancasila.

House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad and Bambang Wuryanto, head of the parliamentary committee overseeing the revision, told Reuters on Monday that parliament would hold a plenary session on Tuesday to ratify the new code.

The government and the House of Representatives agreed on the draft code, eliminating an obstacle to its adoption.

After decades in the making, the overhaul of the colonial-era penal code has sparked mass protests in recent years, though the response has been considerably more muted this year.

Parliament had planned to ratify a draft new code in September 2019, but nationwide protests over perceived threats to civil liberties halted its passage.

Lawmakers in the world’s third-largest democracy have since watered down some of the articles deemed the most controversial.

Revised articles on sex outside marriage and cohabitation, for example, now state that such complaints can only be reported by close relatives such as a spouse, parent or child, while insulting the president can only be announced by the president.

But legal experts and civil society groups say the changes don’t go far enough.

“This penal code is a huge setback for Indonesia,” said Bivitri Susanti, a law expert from Indonesia’s Jentera Law School.

“The state cannot manage morality,” she said. “The government’s duty is not to arbitrate between conservative and liberal Indonesia.”

The Pancasila’s articles on customary law, blasphemy, protest without notice and expression of dissent were all legally problematic because they could be widely interpreted, she said.

Once ratified, the new code will come into force after three years when the government and relevant institutions draft related implementing regulations.

