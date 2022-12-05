Prime Minister Modi’s older brother Somabhai is moved to tears when asked about PM’s working video on Gujarat elections





Image source: ANI, PTI Prime Minister Modi and his older brother Somabhai Modi (left) who got emotional when asked about the prime minister. Gujarat Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s elder brother, Somabhai Modi became emotional after being asked about the prime minister as he visited him after casting his vote in Ahmedabad in the second phase of Gujarat elections in 2022. “People cannot ignore the kind of work the Center has done after 2014. I asked him (PM Modi) that he works a lot for the country, he should also rest,” Somabhai Modi said as he barely had his emotions under control and was on the verge of tears. In his message to voters, he urged them to come forward and vote in large numbers. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad around 9.20am then walked to his brother’s house from the voting booth as Gujarat votes for the second phase today. After voting, he said people in the state listen to everyone, but it’s in their nature to accept what’s true. He also praised the Election Commission for conducting the elections “spectacularly” and raising the prestige of Indian democracy around the world. He said voters in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi celebrated “the festival of democracy” with great enthusiasm. Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held last month and municipal elections in Delhi were held on Sunday. “On the celebration of democracy, I warmly congratulate the citizens of the country and salute them. I also warmly congratulate the Election Commission. They have developed a great tradition of conducting elections in a very spectacular way, increasing the prestige of Indian democracy around the world,” Modi told reporters after casting his vote at a polling station in the Ranip district of the city of Ahmedabad. He also warmly thanked voters in Gujarat saying they celebrated the democracy day with great enthusiasm and held discussions in an excellent manner. READ ALSO |Prime Minister Modi votes in Gujarat’s second phase of elections and visits his brother after exercising his candor READ ALSO |Mainpuri and Rampur by-elections 2022: Akhilesh alleges that people were prevented from voting

