China eases controls, shows no sign of end of ‘zero COVID’

China is easing some of the world’s toughest anti-COVID controls, saying new coronavirus variants are weaker. But authorities have yet to say when they might end the country’s zero-COVID strategy, which continues to confine millions to their homes and has sparked recent protests and called on President Xi Jinping to step down.

On Monday, for the first time in months, commuters in Beijing and at least 16 other cities were allowed to board buses and subways without testing negative for coronavirus in the previous 48 hours. Industrial hubs including Guangzhou, near Hong Kong, have reopened markets and businesses and lifted most restrictions on movement, while maintaining restrictions on infected neighborhoods.

The government last week announced plans to vaccinate millions of people in their 70s and 80s, a condition for ending zero-COVID restrictions that have kept most visitors out of China and disrupted manufacturing and trade. global.

This raised hopes for a quick end to the zero tolerance policy. But health experts and economists warn it will take until mid-2023 and possibly 2024 before vaccination rates are high enough and hospitals are ready to deal with a possible rash of infections. .

China is not yet ready for a rapid reopening, Morgan Stanley economists said in a report on Monday. We expect continued containment measures. Restrictions could dynamically tighten further in lower-tier cities if hospitalizations increase.

The changes follow protests demanding an end to zero COVID, but are in line with previous Communist Party promises to reduce disruption by easing quarantine and other restrictions. The changes were highly publicized in a possible attempt to assuage public anger, but it is not acknowledged that any of the changes could have come in response to protests in Shanghai and other cities.

China is the only major country still trying to eradicate transmission, while the United States and others have eased restrictions to try to live with the virus, which has led to the death of at least 6.6 million people and infected nearly 650 million.

Protests in China began on November 25 after at least 10 people died in a fire at a building in Urumqi, in the northwest. Authorities have denied suggestions that victims were prevented from escaping or firefighters responding with locked doors or other virus checks. But the disaster became a hotbed of public frustration.

Before the protests, the Communist Party promised to make zero COVID less costly and less disruptive, but said it was sticking to the overall containment strategy.

The party earlier announced updates to the strategy to make it more focused. Authorities have begun to suspend access to infected buildings or neighborhoods instead of locking down entire towns. But a spike in cases from October prompted regions across China to close schools and confine families to cramped apartments for weeks.

Authorities say they are further optimizing controls and warn the country must remain vigilant.

China is facing new situations and tasks due to weakening pathogenicity of the latest variant of Omicron, a vice premier in charge of anti-COVID campaign Sun Chunlan said last week. She said China has effective diagnosis and treatment and has vaccinated more than 90% of its population.

The government in Shanghai, the country’s financial capital, announced that visitors to most venues would only have to show a negative coronavirus test last week instead of the previous two days. Schools, hospitals and bars will still require a test within the last 48 hours.

Despite the changes, Beijing and other cities are telling some residents to stay home or applying other restrictions to infected neighborhoods.

Travelers at stations in Chinese capitals and at three airports must present a negative virus test within the previous 48 hours. Elsewhere, Guangzhou and other cities have said areas deemed to be at high risk of infection still face additional restrictions.

A negative virus test in the past 72 hours is still required to enter public buildings in the vast southwest metropolis of Chongqing, a hotspot of the latest infection spike. Dining at restaurants in some parts of Beijing is still banned.

A newspaper reported last week that some Beijing residents who have mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 would be allowed for the first time to self-isolate at home instead of heading to one of the city’s sprawling quarantine centers. China. The government has yet to confirm this.

Forecasters say the struggling economy, already under pressure from weak demand for Chinese exports and a government crackdown on debt in the real estate sector, could shrink this quarter.

Regulators have responded by freeing up more money for loans and trying to encourage private investment in infrastructure projects. They eased some financial controls on property developers to reverse a crisis in one of China’s biggest sectors.

On Monday, the government reported 30,014 new cases of coronavirus, including 25,696 without symptoms. That was down from last week’s daily peak of over 40,000, but still close to record daily highs for China.

The Xi government has presented zero COVID as proof of the superiority of the Chinese system over that of the United States and Western countries. The official death toll in China stands at 5,235 since the start of the pandemic, compared to 1.1 million in the United States.

China has also suffered a possible spike in deaths among people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions who struggled to seek care as hospitals focused on treating coronavirus cases. Data on these deaths were not reported.