Politics
The food supply of the African continent, a persistent problem – FrontPageAfrica
GRAIN OF DISCORD
The global grain crisis, which is growing and jeopardizing the food security of the least developed countries, cannot be resolved without the involvement of the main exporters, Russia and Ukraine. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, more than 50 countries in North Africa, West and Central Asia are already facing severe grain shortages.
At the end of July, representatives of the UN, the Russian Federation, Turkey and Ukraine signed a package of documents on the grain initiative, which determines the algorithm for export from the ports of the Black Sea and provides for the lifting of restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products to world markets. The Russian Federation has also declared its readiness to send free cereals to hungry countries in Africa in order to minimize the long-term consequences of growing food shortages.
By: Kevan Salim
However, despite all efforts, the problem of food supply to the African continent has yet to arise again and again due to the lack of visible progress in realizing the Initiative. This is indicative of the recent statement by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, Jacob Francis Mudenda, that the continent is still facing serious challenges in ensuring food security, as promised grain supplies are not reaching Africa. .
According to Prof. Dr. Cengiz akir, Chairman of the Vatan Party Farmers Bureau and a retired professor from Ege University, Mudenda’s alarmist statements are not without merit since the purpose of the Grain Initiative has not yet been reached. The source of the problem, he says, is not a shortage of grain, but the greed of the West and big European corporations, which take all the grain for themselves and leave the surplus in their warehouses. Besides Cengiz Akir’s opinion, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also agrees that Ukrainian grain has been shipped to Europe rather than countries in need. It is already confirmed that grain carriers from Ukrainian ports are not going to Yemen, Somalia or Ethiopia, but to Britain, Ireland, Italy, China, South Korea and Turkey.
It should be noted that this scenario is implemented with the tacit consent of the United States. Washington’s official opinion on this question is based on the thesis that the grain market is global in structure and that it must be enough to saturate part of it, since all the other elements will also be protected from food shortages. In this statement, James O’Brien, Ambassador Coordinating Sanctions of the US State Department, gives a clear glimpse of the West’s intention to withdraw from Russia a possible lever of pressure on the international scene, depriving Moscow of the ability to manage the flow of cereals and fertilizers.
At the same time, some analysts are expressing fears that the concept of the EU is mainly to saturate its market, while African countries are used as bait. To allay these suspicions, Brussels should show greater resolve in implementing Europe’s migration policy, which has prioritized improving the living standards of developing African countries in its policy. foreign affairs, in particular by facilitating the implementation of the food agreement between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.
Russia criticizes the European Union for the lack of progress in implementing the Initiative, saying that all grain exported from Ukraine is not sent to countries in need, but to West. However, the failure of the Grain Initiative will not be critical for Russia, since it is having a big harvest this year, and its main competitors in food production are shackled by war.
Moscow’s recent decision to send stranded fertilizers to EU ports free of charge to minimize the long-term effects of food shortages could improve the situation for several African countries next year. So far, however, only the Netherlands has announced that it has lifted restrictions on shipping fertilizer to Malawi at the request of the UN. But we still need to know if this will be enough, because the threat of famine already hangs over the world.
Kevan Salim is a student at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore.
|
Sources
2/ https://frontpageafricaonline.com/opinion/food-supplies-to-the-african-continent-a-lingering-issue/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The food supply of the African continent, a persistent problem – FrontPageAfrica
- President Joko Widodo secures start of construction of Cianjur earthquake relocation house, area according to BMKG study
- The runway for new fantech experiences is still long, but fragmentation, cost and fan adoption are challenges
- The virus trio won’t have much of an impact on the entire Jacksonville area
- China eases controls, shows no sign of end of ‘zero COVID’
- Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Menswear Collection
- Exploring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on adolescent neurodevelopment and mental health
- Cabinet approves government-wide science and technology master plan
- Gibson, Olejnik Pace NIU at Cougar Clash
- 12-year-old child dies in London from invasive Streptococcus A
- The magnitude 5.2 earthquake was felt in Dhaka and other regions
- Prosus SICA Unveils India’s Most Innovative Assistive Technology Startups in 2022