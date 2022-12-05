The food supply of the African continent, a persistent problem – FrontPageAfrica

GRAIN OF DISCORD

The global grain crisis, which is growing and jeopardizing the food security of the least developed countries, cannot be resolved without the involvement of the main exporters, Russia and Ukraine. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, more than 50 countries in North Africa, West and Central Asia are already facing severe grain shortages.

At the end of July, representatives of the UN, the Russian Federation, Turkey and Ukraine signed a package of documents on the grain initiative, which determines the algorithm for export from the ports of the Black Sea and provides for the lifting of restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products to world markets. The Russian Federation has also declared its readiness to send free cereals to hungry countries in Africa in order to minimize the long-term consequences of growing food shortages.

By: Kevan Salim

However, despite all efforts, the problem of food supply to the African continent has yet to arise again and again due to the lack of visible progress in realizing the Initiative. This is indicative of the recent statement by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, Jacob Francis Mudenda, that the continent is still facing serious challenges in ensuring food security, as promised grain supplies are not reaching Africa. .

According to Prof. Dr. Cengiz akir, Chairman of the Vatan Party Farmers Bureau and a retired professor from Ege University, Mudenda’s alarmist statements are not without merit since the purpose of the Grain Initiative has not yet been reached. The source of the problem, he says, is not a shortage of grain, but the greed of the West and big European corporations, which take all the grain for themselves and leave the surplus in their warehouses. Besides Cengiz Akir’s opinion, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also agrees that Ukrainian grain has been shipped to Europe rather than countries in need. It is already confirmed that grain carriers from Ukrainian ports are not going to Yemen, Somalia or Ethiopia, but to Britain, Ireland, Italy, China, South Korea and Turkey.

It should be noted that this scenario is implemented with the tacit consent of the United States. Washington’s official opinion on this question is based on the thesis that the grain market is global in structure and that it must be enough to saturate part of it, since all the other elements will also be protected from food shortages. In this statement, James O’Brien, Ambassador Coordinating Sanctions of the US State Department, gives a clear glimpse of the West’s intention to withdraw from Russia a possible lever of pressure on the international scene, depriving Moscow of the ability to manage the flow of cereals and fertilizers.

At the same time, some analysts are expressing fears that the concept of the EU is mainly to saturate its market, while African countries are used as bait. To allay these suspicions, Brussels should show greater resolve in implementing Europe’s migration policy, which has prioritized improving the living standards of developing African countries in its policy. foreign affairs, in particular by facilitating the implementation of the food agreement between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

Russia criticizes the European Union for the lack of progress in implementing the Initiative, saying that all grain exported from Ukraine is not sent to countries in need, but to West. However, the failure of the Grain Initiative will not be critical for Russia, since it is having a big harvest this year, and its main competitors in food production are shackled by war.

Moscow’s recent decision to send stranded fertilizers to EU ports free of charge to minimize the long-term effects of food shortages could improve the situation for several African countries next year. So far, however, only the Netherlands has announced that it has lifted restrictions on shipping fertilizer to Malawi at the request of the UN. But we still need to know if this will be enough, because the threat of famine already hangs over the world.

Kevan Salim is a student at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore.